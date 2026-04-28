With Abyss Eye releasing soon, this Darkrai Pokémon card from 2013 just sold for $30,000

As a sucker for all Pokémon who revel in darkness (Giratina fans rise up), Abyss Eye really catches my, er, eye. This Darkrai-led set is launching in Japan at the same time as Chaos Rising is in the West, meaning we'll be waiting a few more months for its English release. Nonetheless, excitement is already bubbling around it, and the feeding frenzy has kicked off with a 13-year-old Darkrai Pokémon card fetching a massive $30,000 on eBay.

That instantly makes it one of the most expensive Pokémon cards, and a neat addition to our list, but considering this seems to be happening every week, it's quite shocking how valuable having older (preferably PSA 10) Pokémon TCG singles is. If an older card has a low population of high graded copies, and/or a new Pokémon set comes along with its 'Mon as the mascot (both the case for Darkrai #BW73, of course), then selling it is quite the 'get rich quick' scheme. If holding onto a card for over a decade can count as "quick", anyway.

Included in the Team Plasma box (which, for reference, retailed for around $20 in 2013), the Darkrai #BW73 is a Black Star Promo card, and it was released alongside a jumbo variant and a promo of Giratina (my beloved). While the raw (ungraded) version sells for around $150, depending on condition, a PSA 10 version of the card last sold for $15,000 in February 2026 (according to Pricecharting). It also sold for $8,700 last year - I bet that person is kicking themselves now.

One of the major reasons it's such a valuable chase card to own is the fact that, well, there's only 33 PSA 10s available. To put that into perspective, there are 16,654 PSA 10 copies of Mega Charizard X ex #125 from Phantasmal Flames. Yes, that's five digits, and yes, that is a lot of Charizards in the wild. If you go walking through the tall grass, you're much more likely to encounter a modern card in PSA 10 than something even one decade old, let alone older.

So, considering this ever more familiar, twisted concoction - classic card with few PSA 10s in circulation, plus the overall Pokémon hype right now - it's oddly no huge surprise that a Darkrai #BW73 would sell for $30,000 on eBay. While the card was reportedly originally listed at $45,000, according to a Reddit post, the seller accepted a best offer - a gracious $15k discount.

With Abyss Eye revealed for Japan, it's natural to see Darkrai cards selling for more than their usual prices - this particular one just happens to be a lot more. We've yet to see the SIR for the set's mascot, as well as the other chases for the upcoming expansion, but for now, people are excited - and they're showing it by spending plenty of money on older cards.

If you're looking forward to Abyss Eye's English release, I'd recommend joining our Wargamer Discord. We'll be sure to share the latest details on the upcoming expansion, as well as help you get those pre-orders in - hopefully you can score some packs at a retail price.