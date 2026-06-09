Pitch Black is driving up the price of these wicked Darkrai Pokémon cards

Pitch Black is approaching and Abyss Eye is already out, so Darkrai is the hottest Legendary Pokémon (or Mythical Pokémon, before the pedants come for me) in the Pokémon TCG right now.

The nightmarish Mega Darkrai SAR has already reached $600 in Japan, while the gold 'mega hyper rare' is apparently selling for an unbelievable $1,000 or more on eBay. I suspect some of the data here may be skewed here by collectors hawking multiple cards at once, however, and if so this should settle down a tad before long.

Still with such superlative prices for the new Abyss Eye cards, it's not shocking that some of the other best Darkrai cards from over the years have also been boosted in price ever since this Pokémon TCG set was announced. This tends to happen when a new set emerges with a cool headliner Pokémon - fans go looking for other collectible cards featuring the same 'mon.

Perhaps the most notable example is Darkrai VSTAR from the Crown Zenith Sword & Shield set. This card has such a unique look to it, with the sinister Pokémon so incongruous with the wonderfully textured beachy background. Yet until March this year it was only worth about $50. The window of opportunity to get a cheap copy has closed, as since then, it's shot up to $120 - while graded copies are of course selling for far more.

Another spiking card is Umbreon & Darkrai GX. It's no surprise that when you pair Darkrai with one of the most popular Pokémon of all time, an Eeveelution with multiple hot chase cards to its name, it results in a popular card. This 'TAG TEAM' card was already worth around $115 at the start of the year, but it's risen still further, to an impressive $260.

Surprisingly, some other cool Darkrai like the one from the Japanese Dreamshine collection or the Team Plasma Darkrai promo appear to have gained a ton of value even earlier. Both spiked in the middle of 2025. We can't even chalk that up to the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Z-A, since the trailer didn't turn up until several months later.

Perhaps the fans who bought these cards just saw the Darkrai set coming in a dream.