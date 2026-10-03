The Pokémon TCG is releasing a new tool kit designed to encourage players to play competitively

Anyone who has seen just how quickly Pokémon TCG packs sell out can tell you that these cards are incredibly popular. Despite this, the game isn't played by every member of its community. A large fraction of the Pokémon TCG's audience exclusively slot their cards into binders to collect, rather than shuffling them together to form a deck. The Pokémon Company is attempting to address this, with a new release designed to streamline the experience of playing competitively - the Deck Crafter's Collection 2026.

Designed as a more budget friendly successor to the Trainer's Toolkits of the past, every Deck Crafter's Collection comes with a Meowth ex card (originally from the set Perfect Order), a booster pack, a guidebook, and 39 "tournament-ready trainer cards".

While none of these trainers are particularly rare Pokémon cards, they're all tournament staples that will provide a lot of utility to players looking to construct a competitive deck. From Boss's Orders - a useful tool for taking out vulnerable Pokémon on the opponent's bench, to Dawn - a deck searching effect that brings a Basic, a Stage 1, and a Stage 2 Pokémon straight into your hand, to Special Red Card - a disruption effect that forces your opponent to shuffle away their hand.

The Deck Crafter's Collection 2026 launches on October 23rd 2026. No Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price has currently been provided. For what's on offer here, something in the region of about $10-$15 seems reasonable. Like with many Pokémon TCG products, however, it may be difficult to find this available for its recommended price, as it may sell out quickly. Every card currently shown from this product uses its basic artwork, so this is definitely a release for players rather than collectors searching for Illustration Rares.

Do you enjoy crafting decks to play the Pokémon TCG, are you more of a collector, or do you enjoy a bit of both? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord server.