The 8 biggest chase cards in Pokémon Delta Reign

Though we still have several months to wait for Pokémon Delta Reign, the set's Japanese equivalent, Storm Emeralda, recently hit store shelves, giving us a solid picture of what's coming in the English release. With the smallest main set in a couple of decades, it's not all that surprising that there are fewer big hitters than a juggernaut like Ascended Heroes, but there's still plenty to look forward to. Here you'll find a list of the best Delta Reign chase cards you should hope to collect when the set comes out on November 6.

While the English language cards and set list haven't been officially confirmed, it's become pretty straightforward to draw a 1:1 comparison between English and Japanese sets these days. We'll keep an eye out though. If a surprise new batch of SIRs is plonked into Delta Reign, we'll add the best ones here.

Kecleon

The clear standout when it comes to Delta Reign Illustration Rares that aren't legendary Pokémon, I don't think anyone could've predicted Kecleon would be one of the chase cards of the Rayquaza set. Despite playing a role as a hidden path blocker in the Hoenn games and an absurdly overpowered shopkeeper in Mystery Dungeon, Kecleon is one of the most often forgotten Gen 3 Pokémon. With no evolution, regional form, megas, or anything else to draw recent attention to him, you could say Kecleon is completely camouflaged.

There's no disguising yourself against that background, and this Kecleon has wisely decided not to even try.

Mega Golisopod ex

Mega Golisopod got a fairly standard Special Illustration Rare here, but it's one that makes this overgrown arthropod look particularly beastly - just look at its eyes! This is the first Golisopod full art that actually shows the Pokémon in battling action, making it a worthy addition to any collection. I have to point out though, that the big claw in the foreground obscures the Mega Golisopod's belly, meaning we can't tell if it was drawn correctly.

Kyogre

While Kyogre and Groudon didn't get SIR cards in this set, presumably so as not to overshadow the big green noodle, their Illustration Rares are top notch. In fact, this may just be the best Kyogre card of all time, effortlessly showing the creature's immense power and connection with the ocean.

If you're building a binder, you might want to check out the Groudon IR from Paradox Rift. These two cards share an artist, making it perhaps a better counterpart to this Kyogre than Delta Reign's own Groudon card.

Groudon

Not that Delta Reign's Groudon is anything to be disappointed about. We got a big scary red lizard monster covered in lava - what's not to like?

Zinnia's Trust

Amidst the busyness of modern Pokémon art, it's nice to have a Special Illustration Rare that's a little calmer, a touch more serene. This depiction of the character Zinnia is wonderfully charming, with a great painterly style and a stunning backdrop, just hinting at the staggering height of the Sky Pillar.

Though she only shows up in the post-game, Zinnia is one of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire's most memorable (and controversial) characters, and this supporter card depicts a pivotal moment in the plot, where she entrusts the fate of the world to you, the player.

Raikou ex

Oh damn. You better run. This Raikou is coming for you. With the Storm Emeralda packaging so heavily dominated by Rayquaza, it was actually a surprise to see Delta Reign had another legendary SIR - though certainly a welcome one.

Regular Raikou has taken somewhat of a backseat to Raging Bolt of late, but the standard storm beast returns here in style, looking downright dangerous. This card may actually rival the Rayquazas for the best in the set.

Mega Rayquaza ex Mega Hyper Rare

Though they're all a bit similar-looking, these golden 'Mega Hyper Rare' cards take a place on this list because they're so flipping rare. And… I must begrudgingly admit, they are pretty cool, as well. I guess.

Mega Rayquaza ex SIR

However, this is the gold Rayquaza I really want! The biggest and best card in the entire Delta Reign set is a surprisingly polarizing Special Illustration Rare for Rayquaza. While I've seen the gorgeous card getting its flowers from plenty of fans, others aren't so keen. It's possible fans might finally be tiring on the ultra-detailed backgrounds in these big hitter chase cards.

However, I don't think a small band of online naysayers are going to do anything to affect this card's price tag: it's undoubtedly destined to be the biggest chase. What do you think of the artwork here? Frankly, I find the color and texture work a little awe-inspiring, especially as this artist has only done one other card - their winning Pikachu entry for an illustration contest.

Which cards in this Pokémon TCG set are you most excited to open? Is there an Illustration Rare you think deserves more attention? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.