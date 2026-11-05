Pokémon TCG Delta Reign preorders delayed over checkout bug

Pokémon TCG fans who preordered the Delta Reign ETB are frustrated, as this product has been delayed until "mid-November" - suggesting collectors won't get it until at least a week after the set's November 6 release date.

This seems to have been confirmed only in the UK, but US fans say they have not yet been charged for Delta Reign products. The Pokémon Center checkout has been down for a whopping six days, undergoing maintenance.

The delays appear to be connected to a problem with the online store's checkout process. Many UK customers received emails last week asking them to reauthorize payment details by November 4, but consistently found they were unable to do so.

According to one Reddit user's (unverified) communication with support staff, in fact, every customer in the UK was sent one of these emails, apparently in error.

Now the Pokémon Center store is down for maintenance while the problem gets patched. A notice on the Pokémon Center UK website has stated that users should disregard the November 4 deadline for updating their details, saying that if they need to do so, there will be an opportunity later. This heavily implies that not everyone who was told their payment details didn't work will need to take any action.

Naturally, this is frustrating for fans who were hoping to get their cards as close to release as possible, but at least some communication has now started to flow. Pokémon YouTuber PtcgRadio was one of those affected and spoke about trying to fix the issue for days, stressing about missing out as the deadline loomed nearer.

The Pokémon Center's notice also says it expects the Delta Reign ETB boxes to ship by mid-November, though the longer the website stays down for, the more likely further lateness starts to seem.

What is far less clear right now is how widespread the issue is. While communication has been specific to the UK, users from the US say they've not been charged when they expected to be and the store is currently down for everyone.

Have you been affected by this issue? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.