Pokémon TCG Delta Reign preorders delayed over checkout bug

There seems to be an issue with Pokémon Center, with many TCG fans receiving news of delays to their preordered packs.

Matt Bassil Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon Trading Card Game 
Google Preferred Source Button

Pokémon TCG fans who preordered the Delta Reign ETB are frustrated, as this product has been delayed until "mid-November" - suggesting collectors won't get it until at least a week after the set's November 6 release date.

This seems to have been confirmed only in the UK, but US fans say they have not yet been charged for Delta Reign products. The Pokémon Center checkout has been down for a whopping six days, undergoing maintenance.

The delays appear to be connected to a problem with the online store's checkout process. Many UK customers received emails last week asking them to reauthorize payment details by November 4, but consistently found they were unable to do so.

According to one Reddit user's (unverified) communication with support staff, in fact, every customer in the UK was sent one of these emails, apparently in error.

Now the Pokémon Center store is down for maintenance while the problem gets patched. A notice on the Pokémon Center UK website has stated that users should disregard the November 4 deadline for updating their details, saying that if they need to do so, there will be an opportunity later. This heavily implies that not everyone who was told their payment details didn't work will need to take any action.

YouTube Thumbnail

Naturally, this is frustrating for fans who were hoping to get their cards as close to release as possible, but at least some communication has now started to flow. Pokémon YouTuber PtcgRadio was one of those affected and spoke about trying to fix the issue for days, stressing about missing out as the deadline loomed nearer.

The Pokémon Center's notice also says it expects the Delta Reign ETB boxes to ship by mid-November, though the longer the website stays down for, the more likely further lateness starts to seem.

What is far less clear right now is how widespread the issue is. While communication has been specific to the UK, users from the US say they've not been charged when they expected to be and the store is currently down for everyone.

Have you been affected by this issue? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)