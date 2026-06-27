The Pokémon TCG's new Delta Reign Rayquaza card has officially been revealed

The reveal trailer for the upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion Delta Reign showed off that it's a sky-high set starring Mega Rayquaza. Despite this, it was surprisingly coy about actually presenting us with any new information about what it has in store. We saw the artwork that will feature on Rayquaza's card, but none of its attacks or abilities. Until now, several weeks later, we've finally been granted a peek at what the big green dragon has to offer, and it doesn't disappoint.

According to the translation offered by Bulbapedia, Mega Rayquaza EX possesses a single ability, 'Roar of the Ruler', and a single attack 'Storm Emeralda' (Storm Emeralda being the Japanese name of Delta Reign). Do these attacks make it one of the Best Pokémon cards in the set? Let's break them down…

Roar of the Ruler reveals the top four cards of Mega Rayquaza EX's controller's deck. Any energy cards that are flipped over this way are immediately attached to Rayquaza, while any other cards go to the bottom. Storm Emerelda costs a fire energy, an electric energy, and one additional energy of any type. It deals 50 damage for each fire and electric energy card attached to all of Mega Rayquaza's controller's Pokémon.

These two abilities naturally have plenty of built in synergy. Rayquaza can immediately attach energy cards from the deck to itself, which can be used to both pay for and power up Storm Emerelda. Storm Emerelda also scales quite efficiently. In a deck that only features fire and electric energy cards, it will always deal a minimum of 150 damage and can quickly climb higher.

But what's your take? Do I have my head in the clouds here, or are you excited to soar towards victory with Rayquaza? Rave about Rayquaza, or whatever Pokémon cards have caught your eye, over in the Wargamer Discord.