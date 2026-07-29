Pokémon Delta Reign's Rayquaza SAR is a stunning debut from a brand new artist

Storm Emeralda Pokémon packs are starting to be opened up by Japanese fans, allowing us to catch a glimpse of every upcoming Delta Reign special illustration and illustration rare as they're shared on social media. That includes Mega Rayquaza ex - surely the most sought after card from this Pokémon TCG set.

Astonishingly, that Rayquaza, a highly-detailed beast every bit as impressive as last set's Mega Darkrai ex, is artist Kazuki Minami's first card since joint-winning the 2024 Illustration contest with a sleepy Pikachu. It's a pretty stunning debut!

Rayquaza isn't the only Legendary Pokémon getting some love in this set, however. Raikou ex has a really cool SAR that, by my subjective opinion, may well match it. It's a less busy image than Rayquaza's, which allows the Pokémon itself to stand out, and Raikou looks seriously dangerous surging towards the viewer.

Another, more understated SAR treatment is that of Mega Golurk ex. This Pokémon looks like a boss in a 2D soulslike game with fabulous graphics, abandoned and then awakened in a dusty temple.

Some of the Illustration Rare (or AR in Japan) cards are just as good as their rarer counterparts. Altaria and Inkay have full arts, as do Groudon and Kyogre, both of whom look pretty beastly.

But the standout card of the entire bunch may be an AR for lowly Kecleon. I'm not sure why this chameleon Pokémon is pole-dancing, but I can see that the tropical rainforest behind him is jaw dropping.

At first glance, you might think there's something a little Shinji Kanda about this art, with its colorful, detailed background. In fact, peering through the shoddy picture quality, it looks like the artist is actually Tomokazu Komiya.

Komiya has been illustrating Pokémon cards since 2000, and he's known for his stylized, experimental depictions of Pokémon. In recent years, the Pokémon themselves have started looking a bit more normal, while the backgrounds have become more surreal.

Find more Pokémon news and a great tabletop community over on the Wargamer Discord.