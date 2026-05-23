I'm already sick of seeing Deoxys in my Pokémon TCG Chaos Rising packs

The new Pokémon TCG set Chaos Rising released yesterday. There are plenty of chase cards to get excited about, but you'll probably find one particular Pokémon showing up just a few too many times for comfort and outstaying their welcome, I know I already have. Let's talk about Deoxys...

Chaos Rising is a small set with only 86 cards (plus an additional 36 secret cards), despite this fact it contains 4 separate Deoxys card. In fairness, each of these cards is mechanically unique and depicts Deoxys in a different one of its four forms. All the same, it still quickly becomes frustrating tearing through a pack and seeing yet another copy of the DNA Pokémon tucked inside.

In game, Deoxys is an incredibly powerful Mythical Pokémon, but in the TCG it's not exactly a rare Pokémon card. All four variants of Deoxys in Chaos Rising are available at the uncommon rarity. Given that there are 83 cards in the main set, that means that 4% of Chaos Rising is occupied by these Deoxys cards. Additionally, of those 83 cards, only 12 are psychic types, so that means that 1/3 of the psychic Pokémon in Chaos Rising's main set are Deoxys forms.

In terms of gameplay viability, none of these four forms has anything too exciting to offer. The attack form's Psyspear attack can launch 120 damage attacks that also snipe the opponent's bench, but you'll need five total energy cards attached to it before you can take advantage of this. Given that Gardevoir ex recently rotated out of standard, you'll be hard pressed to gear up for this.

What's your take? Am I being too critical of the orange alien, or are you also thoroughly unexcited by the thought of cracking open another Deoxys in your next Chaos Rising Booster? Join the conversation, and let me know in the Wargamer Discord server.

Did you know that Deoxys once had a whole expansion dedicated to them, way back in 2005? Take a tour through the history of the Pokémon TCG with our complete list of every Pokémon set.