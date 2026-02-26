Pokémon Destined Rivals booster bundles are at retail price right now, but you don't have long

Despite being a standard set and not one of those valuable, limited-stock special expansions, Pokémon Destined Rivals is one of the most expensive modern sets. On the secondary market, booster boxes can go for over $500 - more than triple the retail price - and booster bundles follow a similar pattern, at three times their usual worth.

If you've been waiting to get your hands on some Destined Rivals Pokémon cards, now might be your chance, as Walmart has a drop of retail-priced booster bundles (that's six packs, for reference). But you'll need to be quick.

I've made my opinion on Destined Rivals pretty clear - as far as Pokémon TCG expansions go, it's not my favorite. Personally, I'm more of a Journey Together or Ascended Heroes type of Pokédude, so I sat this one out on release.

However, there are some absolutely gorgeous chase cards in this set, and if it weren't for the fact that anything related to Destined Rivals goes out of stock as soon as it lands on shelves, I'd probably open some packs.

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex #231 is clearly the winner here, earning the top spot as Destined Rivals' most expensive rare Pokémon card, but my personal favorites are Cynthia's Garchomp ex #232 and Ethan's Ho-Oh ex #230. I'm not a big fan of Giovanni taking up so much of Mewtwo's spotlight, but I can appreciate why it's the top 'mon of the set - I mean, it's Team Rocket for Arceus' sake.

What's interesting, though, is that Destined Rivals has a vintage-style pricing on the secondary market. Despite still being in print and (sometimes) available, the top sellers for Pokémon's Team Rocket-focused set are sealed products.

This is unusual, as for newer sets it's usually the top chases like Ascended's Mega Gengar ex or Prismatic's Umbreon ex SIR that perform the best. That's not the case here - Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Boxes for Destined Rivals are above the $400 mark on the secondary market - six times the retail price!

So, when retail-priced Destined Rivals products pop up, I'm not going to beat around the Sudowoodo. If you're looking to collect some of these sought-after Pokémon cards, you can grab some Pokémon Destined Rivals booster bundles at Walmart, at retail price, starting at 7am PT / 10am ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026. You'll need to sign up for Walmart+ to be able to access the drop at this time, or you can wait three hours and hope they're still in stock. Personally, if you're looking to get as many Pokémon TCG products as you can, I'd strongly recommend investing in Walmart's subscription.

If you're looking for other deals, including below-market-price listings or any of those rare retail price drops, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord. We're also celebrating the Pokémon 30th Anniversary, so now's a great time to join in on the fun.