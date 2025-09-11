Get Pokémon Destined Rivals packs and exclusive cards in this store price bundle

As far as stock shortages go, it's not hard to see why Pokémon Destined Rivals packs are still so hard to get your hands on. Everyone loves a villain, and Team Rocket represents decades of chaos, especially with Jessie and James' appearances in the anime. However, if you've been missing out on this expansion, good news: you can grab some boosters, as well as Journey Together packs, at retail price (with some exclusive goodies as an additional bonus).

It's not a personal favorite of mine from the recent onslaught of big releases, but Destined Rivals is still a major return to the Pokémon TCG for the series' most iconic villains. Giovanni is still as threatening as ever, and that makes Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex #231 one of the expansion's standout chase cards. Even if Black Bolt and White Flare have taken the spotlight, I can't argue and pretend Destined Rivals isn't special.

Even though it's a classed as a 'normal expansion' in our complete list of all Pokémon sets, Destined Rivals is as hard to get ahold of as Journey Together and Prismatic Evolutions before it. I've only seen one collection on store shelves near me since it launched, and I made the mistake of not getting it. Trust me, you don't want to fall for the same mistake as me - Team Rocket would take the chance to swipe up some cards. No scalping, though, I don't support that.

Mewtwo isn't the only card worth hoping for when you open some Destined Rivals packs. Cynthia's Garchomp ex #232 is a gorgeous card that highlights a personal favorite 'Mon of mine. Ethan's Ho-Oh ex #230 is also breathtaking, delivering the same nostalgia as when I played HeartGold back in the early 2010s. These three cards are fairly valuable, making up three of the most expensive Pokémon cards from the set, but they're also such lookers that they'll shine in tabletop battles too.

Considering how hard it is to get your hands on these packs, there's a good reason I suggest grabbing some while you can. Fortunately, the Pokémon Holiday Calendar 2025 is here, and you can grab it at Walmart and Magic Madhouse for $49.97 and £44.99, respectively. For the price, you'll get two Destined Rivals boosters, two Journey Together packs, a Temporal Forces booster, and a Paradox Rift pack. There are also eight foil Pokémon cards with festive stamps, as well as some stickers, coins, and seven cute fun packs to rip.

I know what you're thinking. 'A holiday calendar, really?' But I personally think these are great little products. Not only is the art on the product gorgeous, but the whole festive vibe really makes these calendars unique, and it gives you plenty of cards to add to your collection. It's a shame it doesn't arrive a few weeks later to bring the newest Pokémon set with it, but it's still worth getting. Of course, you're meant to open it over 25 days, but I'm not judging if you crack them all in one sitting.

