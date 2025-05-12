This free Korean Pokémon card featuring derpy Ditto is already selling for $60

A Pokémon card that attendees of an event in Seoul, South Korea received for free is selling online for upwards of $60. The promo card is a mechanically unique Ditto featuring awesome art that shows this Pokémon mimic disguised as a bunch of other creatures, including a Pikachu and a Lapras.

The card is still being given out at the Metamong Project event at Lotte World Tower & Mall in Seoul, as the event runs from April 25 – May 18. This Ditto-themed promotion (Metamong is Korean for Ditto) includes a gacha machine, a Pokémon Go event, tons of life-sized Ditto figures schlorping around, and the all-important card, which you could pick up after tracking down QR codes.

This is the second annual 'Pokémon Town' event to take place at Lotte World. The first, in 2024, featured a giant inflatable of a Pikachu riding a Lapras on the adjacent Seokchon Lake. This is back in 2025, but now both Pokémon feature the distinctive smile and tiny dot eyes that mark them out as Ditto. As you can probably see, the card art is inspired by the float. Can you spot the difference?

Even if you did manage to get hold of this card, you're unlikely to use it in battle, but for the sake of completion, we'll briefly tell you what it does. As well as its rather useless 'Splup' attack that does just 10 HP damage, Ditto also has a new attack 'Let's Swim Together'. This let's you search your deck for three Basic Pokémon of different types, and pop them onto the Bench. Not bad!

While $50-60 seems a ludicrous amount to pay for a promo card that must be available in fairly high numbers, given that Pokémon Korea has not yet run out. Then again, tell that to Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat, ungraded copies of which go for $360.

The current price is actually a lot less than what collectors were paying only a week or two ago. Checking eBay, we can see that early copies of the Metamong promo were sold for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Honestly, I'm a bit suspicious of the veracity of these sales. Surely no one actually paid $9,999 for this free card?

Compared to English cards, foreign language Pokémon cards tend to fetch a lower price on the secondary market, but that doesn't always hold true – particularly when the artwork is exclusive. You'll find plenty of Japanese cards on our list of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards for instance.

