Some Pokémon TCG customers will be eligible for a new early access system

Many Pokémon TCG fans know the frustration of seeing products go live on the official Pokémon Center store, and then watching it sell out effectively immediately before they have the chance to put in an order. Well, it looks like the Pokémon Company is planning to take some steps to address this by implementing a new early access system.

On April 10th, the Pokémon Center website was updated with a new 'early access FAQ' section. The top of this page lays out the goal of this early access program.

It states: "The Pokémon Center early access program allows selected customers an opportunity to purchase popular items before they are more widely released."

This means that certain customers will have the chance to lock in their orders for new rare Pokémon cards before other shoppers. That sounds clear, right?

Well, things become a bit more ambiguous once you begin to read more. Two criteria are listed that customers must meet in order to be considered for the early access scheme.

They must be subscribed to the Pokémon Center newsletter. They must be located in the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom.

There are additional criteria, but this FAQ does not clarify what they are.

The piece asks readers to, "note that Pokémon Center does not share eligibility criteria."

Customers who meet these unspecified criteria will receive an email containing a unique single use link that can be used to make early access purchases.

The FAQ emphasizes that creating multiple accounts does not increase the likelihood of becoming a part of the early access program and will result in the termination of any early access invitations that are received.

Fortunately, everyone is eligible to join the Wargamer Discord to chat about all the latest Pokémon TCG developments.

You can also take a look at our list of the best Pokémon cards if you're planning on doing a bit of deckbuilding.