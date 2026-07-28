These new Pokémon TCG Eevee statues are surely set to do stonks

China's new wave of Pokémon statues has been fully announced, and as teased earlier this year, these ones are based on TCG Eeveelution cards. Specifically, they're physical, 3D representations of Eeveelution artwork from the 151 and Prismatic Evolutions sets.

The new 'Dream Painting' figure set will debut in China on August 7, 2026. As before, they're sold in blind boxes with a random figure in each one, plus a foil copy of the relevant card, and a Prismatic Evolutions (or as it's known in China Terastal Gathering) booster pack.

While previous Dream Painting boxes have held two packs, these were smaller packs with just five cards instead of 10, so it seems like it evens out.

The 'Dream Painting' Eevee boxes will be selling for 99 yuan (about $15) in China, and given the popularity of both the Pokémon in general and this set in particular, I expect hundreds will be snapped up and resold online in about five milliseconds.

As before, there's a rare figure based on Illustration Rare artwork, this time Eevee #173, the promo card from Prismatic Evolutions ETBs showing an extremely sleepy Eevee. These are pretty hard to find - you have a 1 in 80 chance of picking one up.

However, previous sets gave you a 1/143 chance of pulling the special figure, so the odds have actually improved considerably.

While the Dream Painting Eevee release is exclusive to China, past sets have later come to Japan - but never the wider world. Still, you'll be able to grab them off the secondary market.

Anyone want to hazard a guess at what the rare Eevee figure will cost? The Wailord IR figure from previous years recently sold for $136.99 on eBay. This Eevee is more common but come on you guys. It's Eevee!

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