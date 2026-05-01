A mysterious Eevee Pokémon card reemerges after two years, and it's free if you're 8 years old

There's nothing quite like collecting Pokémon cards. But what's even better than buying and getting those coveted chases from new packs? Well, of course, it's free promos, and considering many of them drop for limited-time events, they can easily become some of the TCG's most expensive Pokémon cards - despite being given away for free!

After two years, and with very little fanfare, this neat little Eevee promo card is coming back, and all you need to do to claim one is be under 12 years old!

Well, actually, there are a few other hoops to jump through in order to get this adorable Eevee. Firstly, you'll need to attend one of five Pokémon TCG pop-up stores from Friday, May 22, to Sunday, June 7, according to the official, and take part in a Pokémon TCG class.

Those stores are all in Japan, so add a plane ticket and some travel time onto the faff of convincingly faking your age or adopting a child who can claim the prize for you.

That said, if you are over the age of 12, there is a slightly more simple workaround. You can attend the pop-up between 10 am - 6 pm Monday to Friday, at which time, a note on the Pokémon Japan website mentions, the sessions are open to all ages.

If you're attending (registration is on a first-come first-served basis, so don't be late to class) you'll be able to play against other trainers and secure the Eevee [Gym Promo] #198. Mission accomplished!

Originally released in 2024 for Eevee Day, this very cute card has gone under the radar up to now. Secondary market sales are fairly affordable but also seem to be fairly rare. So this could be a chance to score your own.

There's no need to bring a deck or have any knowledge of the strategy side of the Pokémon TCG beforehand - everything you need and the rules of the game will be provided at the events. If you're keen, you might want to get to one of the following places fairly quickly:

Urawa Parco

Lalaport Nagoya Minato Acrus

Lalaport Kadoma

Aeon Mall Niihama

Aeon Mall Nogata

Alternatively, if you think you have the patience and the free time to teach a bunch of elementary school children how to play the TCG, you can actually take part in an on-site registration to be an 'event organizer' on Sunday, May 31. For your time and commitment, you'll earn yourself a free 'Event Trainers Pack', which typically has exclusive promos.

If I'm honest, I won't be going out of my way to book a flight to Japan right now, but if you're going there already and want to check it out, make sure to share your experience on our Wargamer Discord. And, of course, you can always make us jealous by sharing your Eevee or event organizer promos, or let us know what pulls you get from Abyss Eye. If I was in Japan, I would certainly be buying a booster box or two.