Pokémon TCG’s sparkly new Eeveelutions may be the prettiest cards ever printed

More incredibly pretty Secret Rare art from the upcoming Eeveelution-themed Pokémon card set has been revealed, cementing this release as one of the most beautiful The Pokémon Company has ever put out, at least in our view.

Not to get too gushy, but these high res visions of Glaceon, Umbreon, and Sylveon from Terastal Festival ex are just stunning. Each one feels like a brilliant mosaic, a riotous combination of color and shape. They make the (in my jaded opinion) pretty dumb gimmick of sticking crystal hats onto all the Pokémon look about as good as it possibly could.

These Eevee cards hail from the newest Pokémon set on our radar. They’re coming out in the high quality set Terastal Festival ex in Japan, releasing December 6. The English versions arrive in the special expansion Prismatic Evolutions in January.

The set features all the Eeveelutions, plus Eevee itself, as Tera Pokémon ex. We’ve now seen Secret Rare art for all nine cards, though not all have been shown in high quality. Each one is not just a Tera Pokémon ex, but also a Stellar Tera Pokémon. That means they are not typeshifted, but have attacks that use unusual energy types.

For instance, Umbreon ex has an attack costing one Darkness, one Lightning, and one Psychic energy, while its counterpart Espeon attacks with Grass, Psychic, and Darkness energy.

Many of these attacks don’t actually do damage, but instead have really weird abilities. Umbreon lets you discard all energy from the Pokémon to immediately claim a prize card. Espeon allows you devolve every one of your opponent’s mons, making them shuffle the topmost cards into their decks. And Sylveon lets you remove two of their benched Pokémon in similar fashion.

We’re not sure how broken these abilities will end up being – they might be too energy-intensive to be much more than gimmicks. But whether or not these are the most powerful Pokémon cards ever made, they’re certainly some of the prettiest.

Along with the Eeveelutions, Terrastal Festival ex has plenty of other Secret Rares, including special art forms for Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex and Gholdengo.

