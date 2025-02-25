Rare Eeveelution Pokémon cards worth up to $10k hit Ebay

To celebrate 2025’s ‘Year of Eevee’, auction site eBay has collaborated with The Pokémon Company to create the ‘Evolving Shop’, a limited-time Pokémon storepage themed around the fox-like furball Pokémon. For the next three days, until February 27, the auction website will have deals on all kinds of cards, featuring Eevee and the eight Eeveelutions.

This includes some of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards in the world, including recent fan-favorites like Moonbreon (both the Evolving Skies version and the 2025 Umbreon). But it won’t just be bank-breaking rarities – all kinds of Eevee cards are on sale, with prices beginning at just nine cents. The sale runs from 25 – 27 February, finishing up on Pokémon Day.

The newest Pokémon set, Prismatic Evolutions, brought some of the coolest Eeveelution cards we’d ever seen, and you can expect to see all of these on the store, but right now the hottest items going are a fair bit older – professionally graded versions of Vaporeon and Umbreon.

The Umbreon card, selling for $9,000, is a coveted holo rare from the Pokémon TCG expansion Undaunted.

The Vaporeon card, selling for $9,500, is a gold star card from the World Champions pack. One of the rarest Japanese Pokémon packs ever made, the unlimited World Champions pack was only available to competitors during a 2008 tournament that was cancelled prematurely due to bomb threats. And of course, Gold Star Vaporeon, featuring shiny Vaporeon, is one of the rarest cards in it.

Other highlights include test cards from the earliest days of the TCG, and signed Eeveelutions from its first few sets.

For the three days over which the Evolving Shop is open, new deals and featured items will appear on the page at 6 am PT. While trading cards are obviously our main area of interest, other Eevee merch is available too, from Funko Pops to plushies.

