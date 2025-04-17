We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

These undervalued cute Pokémon cards have risen in price by 1100%

Some of the most adorable Pokémon cards have shot up in value, as collectors seem desperate to pick up Pokemon from this 2016 collection.

The Pokemon Espurr wearing a tiara.
Pokémon Trading Card Game 

While Pokémon’s biggest chase cards like 151 Charizard or Moonbreon soak up all the community’s attention, there are plenty of less flashy cards that have also risen in price by a surprising amount.

In particular, three of the cutest Pokémon cards from the Generations Radiant Collection have shot up in value over the past six months, despite surprisingly low rarities.

The uncommon card Dedenne was selling for $2 at the start of 2025, but now goes for $12 on TCGPlayer. Similarly, Altaria has risen from $1.25 in January to its current price tag of $15. Perhaps most shockingly of all, Espurr, which has the lowest Pokémon TCG rarity of Common, is the most expensive of the three, and has moved from $4 to $22.

Three adorable pokemon cards featuring Dedenne, Altaria, and Espurr

These cards hail from Generations, which was a special Pokémon TCG expansion celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and released in February 2016 during the X&Y era. The Radiant Collection was a subset of cards within that set, with a focus on adorable Pokémon… and Charizard. You’ve just gotta have a Charizard card. It’s a rule.

The cards from the Radiant Collection are instantly recognizable thanks to the charm doodads in the top left corner. These are fitting for a set of cute Pokémon cards, but also apparently have some meaning, related to what’s depicted in the card art.

Why are these cards rising in price? It seems to just be an increasing awareness of their adorable nature, with fans who love cute or pink and traditionally ‘girly’ Pokémon cards desperate to collect the Espurr in particular.

And despite the fact that they are only commons or uncommons, it seems like these cards have been undervalued up to now. For starters, they come from a fairly old set that fans say is hard to find in good quality. And because they come from a specific subset of the expansion, they’re actually much scarcer than their official rarities suggest.

