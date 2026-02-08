This upcoming Pokémon TCG tournament is thrusting Charizard into the spotlight once again

From the 13th to the 15th of February, Pokémon TCG fans will be converging on the Excel Convention Center in London for the Europe International Championships or the 'EUIC'. This is a three day long tournament not only for TCG players, but also for trainers who play Pokémon Unite, Scarlet and Violet, and Pokémon GO. The mascot of this tournament, to the surprise of no one, is going to be Charizard. More specifically, Mega Charizard X.

We've written before about how the Pokémon TCG is pretty thoroughly saturated with Charizard cards. There's no denying the popularity of the flying fire breather, though. Mega Charizard X adds some extra spice to the design by swapping out his previous form's familiar warm orange color scheme for some steely shades of black and blue.

Entrants to the tournament will receive a goodie bag containing a Charizard baseball cap, Charizard card sleeves, a Charizard deck box, and a Charizard pin. There's also a lanyard that depicts several Pokémon (including Charizard) and an Ultra Ball promo card that is, surprisingly, completely 'zard free.

Whoever ends up winning the tournament will receive an exclusive playmat, and anyone who makes it into the top eight will also get a mat of their own. Both of these prizes depict a certain Pokémon spewing flames and getting ready for battle. You'll get no prizes for guessing which Pokémon specifically.

