You could win every single Scarlet & Violet ETB from the Pokémon Company

If you're a Pokémon TCG fan living in the United States or Canada then you don't want to miss out on the Scarlet & Violet sweepstakes The Pokémon Company is running. All you have to do is enter a few contact details and you could win an Elite Trainer Box for each Pokémon set in the recently finished S&V era.

That includes some truly excellent sets of course, like Prismatic Evolutions and 151. There are 16 Scarlet & Violet sets in total, so that's 16 ETBs you could win - a Dragonite's hoard! The Pokémon Company is awarding this grand prize to 10 lucky participants, so sign up at their website for the slim chance to be one of them.

You do have to be over 18 to enter this contest (or get a parent to do it). You'll also have to have an Instagram account and be living in the US or Canada. Fans in Mexico, Peru, or Argentina have their own separate contest they can enter with less spectacular prizes (but also, I'd assume, fewer entrants). Fans living in Europe or other parts of the world just have to lump it. First a delay on the newest Pokémon set and now this? It's a bad time to be a UK Pokémon card fan.

It's kind of amusing that - great though the prize may be - it doesn't appear to include the special Pokémon Center ETBs, which have a couple of extra packs and their own unique stamped promos. These are so hard to get hold of that even The Pokémon Company can't find 'em, it seems.

You can find the sweepstakes at the website here.