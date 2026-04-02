Evolving Skies' most coveted PSA 10 Pokémon cards are on sale for a staggering $85,000

One ambitious Pokémon TCG seller has listed a 94-card collection of Evolving Skies cards on eBay for an eye-watering $85,000. It helps that these cards include the set's shiniest full arts, alt arts, promos, and hyper rares - as well as one of the most expensive Pokémon cards in the modern era . It also helps that every card is a graded PSA 10. And, hey, the seller accepts best offers.

While a PSA 10 doesn't indicate a perfect card, it's one of the most valuable slabs you can get. PSA the biggest grading company for the Pokémon TCG, and it's the most 'marketable'. Even if a BGS 10 Black Label is more valuable, it's more challenging to get. A PSA 10, on the other hand, is recognizable and sellable, making it the market leader.

This 94-card collection is full of Evolving Skies' best hits. The underrated Rayquaza VMAX (which is $1,700 in PSA 10 on Pricecharting), the stunning Flareon VMAX promo from the Premium Collection, and the beautiful Sylveon VMAX (roughly $600 in PSA 10). There's a selection of truly excellent chases here, and while $85,000 seems like a lot (and it is), the gorgeous (overrated in my eyes) Umbreon VMAX Alt Art goes for $4,000 alone in PSA 10 form.

Doing the math for exact market figures would be excruciating, so you may have to do some digging on Pricecharting to see whether this is a fair deal. However, you're also paying for the convenience of getting 94 cards in one go. If the luxury of getting a full-art master set in one swoop is worth the cost, well, this $85,000 deal is for you.

If you want to have a look at the collection and read the description of the listing for more details, you can check it out on eBay using this link. Unfortunately for global collectors, the seller will only ship to the United States, so if you're elsewhere in the world, you may have to look elsewhere for your graded chase cards.

As we continue to celebrate the Pokémon TCG's 30th Anniversary, make sure to join our community Discord, where you can chat with like-minded trainers and collectors. You'll also be pinged with the biggest reveals or any retail-priced listings, so it's definitely worth joining. Admittedly, I'm biased, but I can't help but love the Wargamer community - we're all a friendly bunch.