The first products for the upcoming Pokémon TCG era 'ex★' have been revealed, and they raise far more questions than they answer. What they certainly do not tell us, for instance, is what this new ex★ mechanic actually is. These reveals include the first triple set in the Pokémon TCG's history: Magma Heartbeat, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples. There are also six starter decks and four collection files, themed folders or binders, with packs, cards, and accessories inside.

The three-in-one set, three releases containing one of the Johto Legendary Pokémon Raikou, Suicune, or Entei, were more or less known already. We had their filed trademarks at the end of October and they seemed a perfect fit for the teaser shown at Worlds. But now it's confirmed that these Pokémon TCG sets will drop in Japan on May 21, 2027. The six new Start decks and four collection files will be released alongside them, on the same date.

Japanese Start decks have been a part of the Pokémon TCG for a good while now. Typically, these are fairly basic prepackaged decks, which may feature the new era mechanic. The most recent Start decks, released July 31, 2026 also had illustration rares of their highlight cards, which made the products far more attractive. It'll be interesting to see if that's repeated here.

Each of the confirmed Start decks has one ex★ Pokémon card at the head. And there doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason in the list that was picked.

Alcremie

Blaziken

Decidueye

Dedenne

Dondozo

Lucario

Mostly, these are just a list of popular Pokémon, with some starters and all time favorites like Lucario. The most interesting ones to me are Dedenne and Dondozo.

While ex★ isn't confirmed, the most likely theory fans have is that these are new versions of the old mechanic Pokémon star - cards that you can have just one copy of in each deck. Essentially, this would be a new version of the ACE SPEC trainer cards that are about to rotate out, but for Pokémon instead.

The files are perhaps more interesting than these decks, because they do reveal a theme. The mini collection file sets are titled:

Pikachu

Celebi of the Forest

Fierce Battle! Tyranitar

Pichu and friends

Ignoring the obligatory Pikachu, we have three popular Johto / Gold and Silver Pokémon - Pikachu preevolution, the final national Pokedex 'mon, and the pseudo-legendary. Taken with the Gen II legendary beasts that header these sets, I think this strongly implies that the first release in the ex★ era has a Gen II theme.

But what do you think - am I making too much of too little? Let us know your opinion over on the Wargamer Discord.