These vacation themed Pokémon TCG accessories make me wish I could really go to Unova

The Pokémon Center store sells not only Pokémon cards, but also an eclectic collection of TCG accessories that often aren't available anywhere else. From polypropylene Snorlax playmats to an anniversary celebration collection depicting Nidorino and Gengar duking it out. The team they have brewing up new accessory ideas must be pretty busy. If they're looking to go on holiday, their latest offering shows a variety of Pokémon destinations they could potentially travel to if only they were actually real places.

The 'Explore' collection is a new line of Pokémon Center products that function as fake advertisements for a series of tourist hot spots throughout the Pokémon world.

You can grab card sleeves, for your best Pokémon cards, based on travel posters for a variety of destinations from the Viridian Forest in Kanto, to Liberty Gardens in Unova, to the towering Mount Coronet which lies at the center of Sinnoh.

These card sleeve designs are also available as actual posters, if you want to turn your room into a travel agency for a selection of fictitious destinations.

There are also deck boxes and play mats available that are designed to resemble suit cases covered in travel stickers.

Personally, I'm a bit torn on this accessory line. All of the art is as heartwarming and wholesome as you'd expect from an officially licensed Pokémon product, so I've got no complaints there. There's just something that feels a little cold and corporate about sleeving my cards up in fake travel ads.

If you could travel to any of the Pokémon regions, where would you like to go? Tell us about your holiday to Hoenn, or your journey to Johto on the Wargamer Discord.

And if you're wondering about the different Pokémon that might appear in each of these regions, check out our list showing how many Pokémon there are.