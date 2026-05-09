Next wave of Pokémon TCG First Partner Illustration Pokémon revealed, and they're just as adorable as the first.

Series one of the Pokémon TCG's First Partner Illustration Collection was released on March 20th this year and, in true Pokémon TCG fashion, sold out straight away. Series two is on the way, though, with a scheduled release date of June 19th. Just like its predecessor, it'll feature illustration rares of a selection of starter Pokémon.

First Partner Illustration Collections contain a sticker sheet, two regular boosters, and a special First Partner Pack containing promotional illustration rare versions of three First Partner Pokémon from a potential pool of nine.

Series one of the First Partner Illustration Collection focused on the starter Pokémon from Kanto, Sinnoh, and Alola. Now series two is offering up IRs from Johto, Unova, and Galar.

How many Starter Pokémon are there? Well, there have been nine generations of Pokémon games so far, and every generation features three choices when it comes to picking your first Pokémon. This means that there are 27 possible options out there. In other words, that's just enough for a third and final First Partner Illustration Collection, featuring the nine remaining choices from Hoenn, Kalos, and Paldea. Although generation 10 is on the way in 2027, which will throw another set of fire, water, and grass critters into the mix.

Just like the first series, the artwork here is loaded with references. You can see the starters frolicking in the foreground, while a variety of gym badges, locations from the games, and other Easter eggs are scattered across the background.

Who's your favorite first partner Pokémon? Personally, I've been a Snivy fan ever since Black and White dropped in 2011. Tell us your choice in the Wargamer Discord.

You pair up with your first partner at the start of your journey, but our list of the best Pokémon cards is packed with endgame level threats that you'll want in your deck if you're building something competitive.