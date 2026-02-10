Pokémon TCG's new anniversary starter cards are so cute I want to eat them

30 years of Pokémon is a huge milestone, so it's no surprise that the company behind the TCG is celebrating with plenty of products. We already knew The Pokémon Company would release a handful of 'First Partner Illustration' collections this year, but now the first promos have been revealed. These new chases are overloaded with cuteness, ultra-nostalgic, and I can't wait to not get them, no matter how hard I try.

With three packs in a collection, this is a bite-sized product, aiming to hype you up before we get an inevitable anniversary Pokémon set. You'll get a Mega Evolutions and Phantasmal Flames booster, but the third pack is the one that really stands out. It offers three of the nine available Illustration Rare promos, each highlighting a starter from Kanto, Sinnoh, or Alola.

Typically, I'm immune to nostalgia bait. 151 was great, but the Pokémon TCG product was nostalgic almost to the point of meaningless - like a gourmet burger smothered in too much ketchup. However, these chase cards are so vibrant and full of childlike wonder that it's hard not to be charmed right away. This is just Series 1 out of three, according to Pokébeach, so expect another 18 adorable cards for the 'starter collection' products.

According to the website, the release date for the first set of First Partner Illustration Collections will be on Monday, March 30, 2026. While we have yet to see pre-orders open for this product, I'd recommend checking the following retailers regularly to try your hand at buying them:

Are you bitten by Pokémon's nostalgia bug this time around? I'm certainly starting to feel that way, and if you want to reminisce alongside other trainers, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord to chat with collectors and players alike. I feel like Giratina is being snubbed once again, though.