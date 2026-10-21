The Pokémon TCG's first 2027 release, Flowing Fists, is revealed

We finally know the name of the next Pokémon TCG set coming out after Delta Reign. That set is Flowing Fists, and it's launching on February 5, 2027. We've long known that this release will focus on Mega Lucario, specifically the new version - Mega Lucario Z - which debuted in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC last December.

Flowing Fists is the English language counterpart to Aura Seeker, the Japanese set due to launch November 27 this year. We've already seen several of its cards, including the face card Mega Lucario, and with the set roughly a month away, we should expect The Pokémon Company to release the Japanese spoilers imminently, giving the rest of us a sneak peek at what to expect in February.

Obviously, it's the full art rares we're all looking forward to seeing, but even before we knew what this set would be called, a couple of its cards had already been shown off. As mentioned, these include Mega Lucario Z, a metal type Mega ex Pokémon with an 'Aura Seeker' ability that fetches up any Supporter from your deck. It can also easily KO weak exs, as its 120 damage attack deals twice as much to them.

However, even though it only has 210 HP, Mega Lucario Z ex still can't take down the new Sigilyph ex. That's because it has an ability that blocks all damage from mega evolutions. While this only prevents damage to itself, this wall is still likely to be a meta-shaping tool, helping to keep mega evolution decks in check. Perhaps it'll be a boon to the powerful single-prize strategies that are already performing well.

Before Flowing Fists, we still have the final Pokémon set of the year, Delta Reign, to look forward to, as it launches on November 6 - just a couple of weeks away. If you haven't already, check out the chase cards from this release, from the beautiful Raikou ex to the surprisingly pretty Kecleon.