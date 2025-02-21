Get these adorable fan art Pokémon cards free with your order - while you can

From Friday, February 21, Pokémon TCG fans can grab three unique promo cards when they shop for Pokémon goodies. These cards won the Pokémon TCG Illustration contest in 2024, and each interprets the theme of ‘Magical Pokémon Moments’ in vastly different ways. Up for grabs are a sickeningly cute yawning Pikachu, a vibrant swimming Feraligatr, and a shockingly dynamic Toxtricity Ex.

The sunny sleepy Pikachu (which is giving us serious cute aggression) is the work of Kazuki Minami, and surely one of the cutest Pokemon cards ever printed. Feraligatr’s art comes from Acorviart, and Anderson is credited as the creator behind the limited edition Toxtricity ex.

According to a post on the official Pokémon website from February 6, fans can pick up a set of these promos “by making a purchase at local retailers or online at Pokémon Center”. Any purchase that isn’t a pre-order or a digital product qualifies for the deal.

These cards appear to be available worldwide, but there are a few caveats. In some countries (such as Australia and New Zealand), the promos are only available from local retailers.

Plus, most crucially of all, these cards are only available “while supplies last”. We’ve seen how scalpers pursued unique promos before (see the case of the Van Gogh Pikachu), and the recent Prismatic Evolutions scalping has only made the Pokémon card collecting environment even more hostile. The promos are meant to be available until December 31, but we’re doubtful that supplies will last that long.

