Pokémon TCG's Storm Emeralda set just dropped its full card list, and Kyogre and Groudon look sweet

The full card list for upcoming Pokémon set Storm Emeralda was just revealed, showing us the Japanese versions of every card in the English Delta Reign set. While collectors will have to wait a while longer to see all the SIR and IR treatments that make mouths water and packs fly off the shelves, we do now know all 76 of the main set cards.

Below, you'll find the highlights. You'll have to excuse the so-so translations, however!

Kyogre

Waterfall: 40 damage

Raging Whirlpool: 100 damage. If a Stadium with "Legendary" in its name is in play, this attack also does 50 damage to each of your opponent's Benched Pokémon.

Groudon

Superpower: 40 damage

Raging Earth: 100 damage. If there is a Stadium card in play with "Legendary" in its name, this attack does 170 more damage.

These cards seem pretty powerful alongside the new two-card legendary stadiums! For single prize Pokémon, these are as mighty as a Legendary Pokémon should be.

Mega Golurk

Ability: Startup Restriction

This Pokémon can't attack unless you have 10 or more cards in your hand.

Goliath Punch: 300 damage. This Pokémon also does 30 damage to itself.

That ability is pretty painful, but maybe you can make this card work in the Alakazam deck, or with the new stadium that removes all abilities! It would be nice for Alakazam to have a card that deals damage rather than placing counters.

Jellicent

Ability: Deep Sea Draw

Once during your turn, you may draw a card. If you do, choose a card from your hand and put it on the bottom of your deck.

Slap: 100 damage

A benchwarmer for sure, but the reusable card filtering ability seems fairly good.

Heat Rotom ex

Reheating: 30× damage. Reveal all Basic Fire Energy cards in your discard pile. This attack does 30 damage for each card revealed this way. Then, shuffle those Energy cards back into your deck.

Strong Flare: 170 damage. Choose 2 Energy attached to this Pokémon and discard them.

There's a nice in-built engine here! I feel like this one will be good to have a couple of copies of, alongside another Pokémon that's doing stuff with fire energy and the discard pile.

You can check out the full card list over at the Japanese Pokémon website.