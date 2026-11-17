A UK Lord has questioned his country's lack of legislation around Pokémon cards, writing to the Gambling Commission regulator to suggest that Pokémon card purchases might fall under the legal definition of 'gaming' as defined by the 2005 Gambling Act.

Our friend Callum, over at Kanto Post, obtained correspondence between Lord Foster and Gambling Commission Acting Chief Executive Sarah Gardner which took place in the summer of 2026.

In his letter to the Commission, Lord Foster, a member of the UK's House of Lords and chair of the group Peers for Gambling Reform, questioned why the Pokémon TCG was not subject to the 2005 Gambling Act.

This act, the main piece of legislation controlling gambling in Great Britain, defines gaming as "playing a game of chance for a prize" and explicitly states that this could include "money or money's worth".

Foster's letter asks why Pokémon cards would not be considered "money's worth" in that context, given the existence of a secondary market where card prices can be instantly looked up and where trading cards are routinely bought and sold. The lord also voiced concerns about the impact trading card products are having on young people, who they are marketed towards. He tells Kanto Post that Pokémon cards are part of a set of gambling-like products that can be a gateway to real gambling.

But Gardner's response explained that, while they contain an element of chance and can be resold for cash, the Gambling Commission does not think the sale of trading cards or stickers falls within the definition of gambling, and so it falls outside of its remit. She adds that changing the definition is a matter for the government, not the regulator.

While not contained within the reported correspondence, I personally wonder if it isn't the "money's worth" part of the definition that's most relevant here, but the "playing a game of chance for a prize" part. It seems ludicrous to suggest that Pokémon cards don't have monetary value (we have many articles that prove the opposite). But if opening a product of randomly distributed items is not considered a game then buying Pokémon cards could not be classed as gaming under UK gambling laws.

Despite calls from groups like Peers for Gambling Reform, UK governments have seemed reluctant to widen definitions of gambling in recent years. For instance, in 2022 the government rejected a proposal to class video game loot boxes found in games like Overwatch and Counterstrike as gambling. Ironically enough, in this instance, trading cards were explicitly brought up as a type of product that would be harmed as an "unintended consequence" of loot box restrictions. The report stated:

"Consumer products ranging from football stickers to trading cards, or even some subscription services such as 'wine of the month' clubs, rely on a mechanism whereby the real value or utility of the 'prize' is not necessarily known at the point of purchase. While careful legislative drafting could help single out loot boxes, they do not necessarily have well defined boundaries which clearly demarcate them from comparable products."

Very few parts of the world have gambling laws that apply to randomized physical products like trading cards. One of the few exceptions is China, where the Pokémon TCG has experienced rapid growth since arriving in 2022.

This country's regulations on blind boxes require The Pokémon Company to provide pull rates for Chinese products (whereas the rest of us are left to wonder or guess-timate these ourselves). There are also age restrictions; children under 8 cannot buy Pokémon cards, while older children must have parental consent.

Singapore also began developing new blind box laws in 2026.

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