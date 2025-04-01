Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions reprints confirmed for May - here’s where to get it

Signs are pointing to a potential Gamestop restock for the much sought after, seldom found Pokémon TCG set Prismatic Evolutions, coming up in the middle of next month. The evidence, spotted by Pokébeach, is that the videogame store has relisted specific Prismatic Evolutions products on the Gamestop website, with release dates set for May.

While the newest Pokémon set, Journey Together, has plenty to offer the discerning fan, the hype around Prismatic Evolutions and its pretty eeveelutions seems undying. Any and all restocks for this Pokémon TCG set will be welcome, but unless the volume exceeds our wildest expectations, there’s a chance it’ll be just a drop of supply in an endless ocean of demand.

The specific products scheduled for a restock are the Prismatic Evolutions Binder, with five PE Pokémon TCG packs, and the coveted Elite Trainer Box, which has nine. These products are listed for slightly higher than MSRP, and the ETB is expected to restock on May 10, while the binder is coming May 25.

We should note that Gamestop has implemented some ‘anti-scalper’ measures in recent months, to try and hamper this scourge on the hobby. These include ending both preorders and online orders in general, requiring fans to march on down to the store in person to make a purchase. In conjunction with this, the company has implemented purchase limits for TCG products, to stop the most dedicated and speediest Pokémaniac from clearing out entire shelves.

It’s unclear whether other stores will see similar restocks at around the same time, or whether the influx will be enough to affect the absurd prices. The Pokémon Company has made noises about trying to deal with the shortages, but it’s been reusing the exact same statement with minor tweaks for months, so we’re not reading too much into that.

