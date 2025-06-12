Grab six packs of new Pokémon cards and a Garchomp promo with this Walmart deal

There's a new Pokémon TCG product up on sale at Walmart. The Cynthia's Garchomp Premium Collection is a brand new box, which offers six packs of Pokémon cards and some accessories for a pretty good price.

As always, we've no way of knowing how long this will be around for, though it's been up for at least 8 hours already, so it doesn't seem to have been hit hard by scalpers. Unfortunately, that usually means we're not looking at the greatest deal in the world, but it is a decent way to get hold of cards from the very newest Pokémon sets, which I'm sure you all know is easier said than done in 2025.

Cynthia's Garchomp Premium Collection is selling for $44.87 at Walmart, which the store claims is a $25 discount. However, other sources suggest the standard MSRP for this box is $40, so while it's not a terrible cost - it is a little inflated. You'll have to decide whether $7.50 per pack is worth it to you.

What's exciting about this box, however, are the specific packs that are inside. You get some of the newest Pokémon packs in this collection. All in all, the contents include:

3 packs of Paradox Rift

2 packs of Destined Rivals

1 pack of Journey Together

It's a pretty good haul and more exciting than yet another collection full of S&V base set.

Along with the all-important packs are three promo cards: Cynthia's Gible, Gabite, and a full art Garchomp ex. You also get a fake polaroid picture showing Cynthia and her Garchomp, as well as a bunch of standees featuring Cynthia, Garchomp, and other Destined Rivals Pokémon.

I guess the idea with these is you can put on your own Pokémon play? Doesn't sound like much fun to me but hey, we're adults collecting Pokémon cards - who are we to complain if an aspect of the product is designed for children?

Let us know over at our Discord if this article was helpful to you, or to share any other deals you've spotted in the wild.