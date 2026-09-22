Ascended Heroes biggest Pokémon cards are crashing in price

Ascended Heroes is one of the hottest Pokémon sets of the last year, but it now seems like some of its biggest chase cards have been slightly over-hyped. In particular, the two most expensive SIR cards of Ascended Heroes: Pikachu ex (or Treekachu) and Mega Gengar ex have fallen off in recent months

While Pokémon cards usually gain value over time, these two Special Illustration Rares are notable because fans were shelling out enormous amounts for them just a couple of months after Ascended Heroes released.

The peak for both cards looks to have been around May this year, when (and I'm going by Price Charting's figures here) both were valued close to $1,300. While this doesn't hold a Litwick to the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of all time, it is an astonishing figure for a card to hit in just four months, and indicative of how Pokémon card hype has continued to grow and grow over the last five years.

A good point of comparison here is Moonbreon, a holy grail and one of the very best modern Pokémon cards on the market. While this card is valued much higher than either Gengar or Pikachu right now, its growth was much slower. It took close to three and half years - between its release in August 2021 to December 2024 - for the card to break the $1,000 barrier.

Speaking of which, Gengar and Treekachu are both plummeting back below that threshold now, with Mega Gengar ex SIR cards now consistently fetching 'just' $850 on the secondary market. Pikachu appears more in flux - with some higher $1,000 sales sticking out on TCGPlayer, but it too has mostly fallen to $800-900.

Of course, just because these cards have dropped right now that doesn't mean we can say that this is where they'll rest forever. Perhaps players will rush to 'get in on the ground floor' now these cards are looking cheaper and that will cause them to rise again. In which case, we might see them yo-yo-ing up and down for quite some time.