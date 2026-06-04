Pokémon Pitch Black has a spooky new deck that will haunt Dragapult's dreams

Your time is running out Dragapult. Oh yes! You may have dominated the Pokémon TCG these past many months, but each passing day brings you one step closer to your dooom (three Os). For your fellow ghost types have it in for you. WoooOOOoooOO!

In other words, new Pokémon cards coming up in Pitch Black may finally bring us some solid answers to Dragapult. That's because of a new archetype, featuring a bunch of different spooks and spectres all sharing the overpowered ability, Ghost Veil.

Why do I call Ghost Veil OP? Well it protects the Pokémon that has it from the effects of attacks, and more impressively, from the effects of abilities as well. That means Phantom Dive can't take out your benched Pokémon, but more than that, you're protected from a bunch of meta-relevant Pokémon. Dusknoir, Munkidori, Froslass, Mega Greninja, Alakazam, none of them can touch you if you're veiled by a ghost.

You can also add Shaymin to keep your bench entirely safe from damage, making it hard for anyone to race this single prize deck.

Dhelmise is the Ghost Veil deck's main early attacker, hitting for a respectable 170 HP once you fill your discard. If you really want to ruin Dragapult's day, you can use Lillie's Clefairy ex too for the one shot KO.

Sinistcha then provides an unconventional way to win, placing damage counters on every opposing Pokémon to eventually take down the whole board, while Spiritomb can turn this into a knockout on even tough ex targets by quadrupling the number of counters they have.

Pitch Black isn't out until July, but the Japanese equivalent Abyss Eye is available now, and over in Nintendo's homeland, the ghost veil deck appears to be putting up results. In the June 3 Gym Battle roundup, showing the results of local tournaments, Ghost Veil won three out of 30 recorded tournaments. I should temper that though, by saying that Dragapult still won seven.

Japanese tournament results don't always show us how the cards will fall once a Pokémon TCG set releases worldwide, but it certainly seems like the game may have a new competitive single prize deck, and one that can tango with the top archetype any day of the week.