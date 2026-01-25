This transparent trumpet is one of the cheapest secret rares in the new Pokémon TCG expansion

Now that the Pokémon TCG's Ascended Heroes expansion has dropped in Japan (where it's known as 'Mega Dream ex'), we've been able to see every card that the set has to offer. From the majesty of Dragonite, to the adorable stargazing curiosity of Illustration Rare Clerfairy. If you're a fan of the unusual and the esoteric, though, worry not. Ascended Heroes features an incredibly strange, and incredibly cheap, full art card just for you: Glass Trumpet.

Glass Trumpet was first printed in Stellar Crown back in 2024. It's a support card for decks that run both colorless and Tera Pokémon that allows players to fetch energy cards from their discard pile.

It's just gotten a full art ultra rare print, showing off its full glass and brass goodness.

TCGplayer records that, despite the deluxe full art treatment this trumpet has recieved, it has a value orbiting around 20 cents. Perhaps this is unsurprising as the card is not a meta mainstay, and there aren't even any Pokémon depicted in its art.

Still, there's something about this trumpeting trainer card that I just can't let go of. Mostly, the card just perplexes me. It's not even an item in the mainline Pokémon games. What is it for? Why does it fetch energy cards? Why is it made of glass? Sadly, we may never know, unless the generation 10 games finally drop the exclusive glass trumpet lore that we're all clearly yearning for.

As anyone who has seen the second Knives Out movie knows, a glass onion is something that seems complex on the outside, but is actually deceptively simple. What then does a glass trumpet represent?

What's your favorite unsung Pokémon card? Tell us all about it in the Wargamer Discord.

For more Ascended Heroes updates, check out our analysis of the set when it was first revealed. You can also take a look at our list of all Pokémon sets in order of release to check up on when Ascended Heroes will come out in English.