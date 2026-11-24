The Pokémon Company is showing off something spectacular in China next month. In the 30th Anniversary Celebration event in Shanghai, 30 Pikachu Pokémon cards will be exhibited that are made of solid gold.

These are copies of the 30 different Pikachus created for 30th Celebration, the TCG's anniversary set. They'll be on display in a free art and illustration exhibition for a month, from November 28 - December 27.

According to a teaser made for the event, the cards are 99.9% gold. For those of us who aren't gold-aficionados, that's 24-carat, the highest standard. They weigh 30 grams each, at least 15 times more than a regular card. So I think playing with them would definitely be cheating.

Not that you're likely to get the chance. While each one would cost around $3,387 today based on their gold content alone, most Pokémon cards are sold for rather more than the price of their materials (imagine if every rare Pokémon card cost fractions of a cent) and we can assume this would be the case here too.

Not that we know that they're necessarily for sale. Right now, there's no confirmed plan for these cards after the exhibition closes. It does seem plausible that they'd be put up for auction though. After all, a gold Base set style Pikachu card made for the 20th anniversary was made available to the public, with a lottery system deciding who got the privilege to snap it up for a bargain ¥216,000 ($2,000).

Bargain is the right word, because that card rose swiftly on the secondary market. We have a sale in 2021 for about $29,500 as the latest public account of its trading hands. Not a bad appreciation!

Interesting that this tradition was taken up by China this decade instead of Japan. It's a fast growing market for the Pokémon TCG. Since launching in 2022, China has had a rapid release schedule, not to mention lots of exclusive cards and accessories that honestly make me more than a little jealous.

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