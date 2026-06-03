The Pokémon Company apologizes for heinous error on Chaos Rising card

The Japanese Pokémon TCG website Pokémon-Card.com has issued an official apology for a disastrous error that slipped by its quality control checks.

The mistake involves a card found in the Pokémon TCG set Chaos Rising, or its Japanese equivalent Ninja Spinner, which came out on March 13, 2026 in Japan and May 22 worldwide. What is this mistake? Well, I'm glad you asked, as this is truly a borderline criminal offense and more people need to know about it. Ready? Hopefully you're sitting down because here we go…

The artist behind the Chaos Rising card Golisopod depicted this Pokémon with three lines around its middle, when any damn fool knows there should only be two!

You're probably reeling now like I was when I discovered this, but fortunately, the Pokémon Company reassures us the error shouldn't have any unfortunate ramifications while you play.

"Please note that the above cards do not pose any problems during gameplay and can be used in official tournaments."

Phew. Count me relieved.

TPC also says it has corrected the errors, which I'm assuming means the correct number of lines will appear on future printings of the Golisopod card. I've not managed to find evidence of any of these corrected cards for sale yet, which presumably means they're not currently in circulation, if they do indeed exist.

Okay, time to stop being silly. With more than 1,000 different Pokémon and around 20,000 unique Pokémon card designs released in the TCG's 30-year history, it is no surprise that the odd mistake pops up here and there.

This Golisopod isn't the first time an artist made a slight boo-boo when drawing a Pokémon, and in fact in the past the slip-ups have been far more conspicuous. For example, for some reason, one of the most popular Pokémon in existence, the adorable Eevee, has caused particular problems.

There are actually two Eevee cards with inconsistencies from the official art, and - weirdly - both came out in the year 2000 and involve the Pokémon's tail. The Eevee card from the Team Rocket set has an entirely cream or yellow tail, when it should actually be brown, and cream at the tip. Meanwhile a Blackstar promo card, also from 2000, makes the tail entirely reddish in color.

This card almost seems to muddle Eevee's design up with Flareon's, given the coloration, though I can't rule out that this wasn't a deliberate stylistic choice. Perhaps the Pokémon is evolving!

Seeing how much worse it could've been, I suppose we'll give this Golisopod a pass this time around. No need for it to make an emergency exist!

If you know any other fun Pokémon card mistakes, come and share them on the Wargamer Discord!