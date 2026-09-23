Pokémon collector charged with using GPS to track delivery driver's car

A Pokémon card collector has admitted to illegally placing a GPS tracker on a delivery driver's car. 72-year-old Kent Kubasta appeared in Wayne County Municipal Court on Friday, where he entered a plea of no contest against the charges. According to reporters at Aftermath, Kubasta was found guilty on September 21.

Aftermath also reports that the delivery driver discovered the tracker while she was delivering Pokémon cards to a Walmart. Ohio news outlet Fox8 adds Kubasta admitted to using the device to find out where and when Pokémon deliveries were being made.

If you're new here, you might find this kind of criminal behavior shocking and invasive. It definitely is. But, if you're a long-time collector of Pokémon cards, you'll know how disappointingly common these stunts are. There was that time someone was stabbed in a line to buy Pokémon cards. There was the $10,000 of cards stolen from a game store. Heck, Kubasta's Poké-crime isn't even the only one we've reported on this week.

Pokémon's soaring success since the 2020 Pandemic, coupled with a few celebrity card collectors, has turned these pieces of paper into prized items. The latest set, 30th Celebration, was so attractive to scalpers and crooks that eBay had to crack down on sales of stolen product.

No doubt the higher availability of stock for this set is a response to the scalpers that, on the regular, hungrily horde booster boxes in order to jack up the price. I've seen some Discord messages that allege they're pretty pissed about that (boo, and I really mean this, hoo).

Want to learn more about the latest Pokémon releases? Check out our guide to every Pokémon TCG set. Or, come complain about scalpers with the rest of us in the Wargamer Discord.