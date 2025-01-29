This promo Pokémon card is now worth twice the box it came in

A promo Pokémon TCG card easily available to anyone who bought boxed products in 2024 is now selling at an outrageous price. This Greninja Ex is undeniably an amazing looking SVP Black Star Promo, but we’re still surprised to see copies going for $60 online – double the RRP of the box they were sold in last year.

To be extra clear, this isn’t some ultra rare Pokémon card we’re talking about. Greninja Ex 132 has an awesome look, but it was pretty easy to get hold of. You were guaranteed a copy if you bought the Shrouded Fable Greninja ex Special Illustration Collection, which was released on August 2, 2024, and cost just $30.

But it seems that despite this, demand for this Greninja has still become fervent enough to drive up prices. Perhaps this is thanks to the influx of new players and collectors that have joined the hobby in late 2024, around the time of Surging Sparks and the Pokémon Pocket release date.

These players could now be looking back at the awesome promos they didn’t get the chance to purchase, and buying up copies of the cards they missed out on. It’s also notable that this Greninja promo is an English-exclusive card – with no equivalent in the Japanese market. This could also have contributed to the high demand for the card, as players around the world will have to seek out the English-language versions.

It’s easy to see why a fan of the water Pokémon would want a Greninja Ex 132. This card has wicked artwork inspired by the Japanese woodblock print style known as Ukiyo-e, which shows the ninja performing its trademark shuriken attack in style.

According to TCGPlayer, Greninja Ex 132 was priced at only around $10 for months after release. But its value began to rise in December, and in January it shot up at an unprecedented rate. Copies now sell from anywhere between $50 – $60, and its value could still be on the rise.

As Shrouded Fable was an unpopular set, and not slated for a reprint any time soon, it’s likely that these Greninjas will be in short supply and susceptible to a big price spike.

