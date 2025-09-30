Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat Pokémon card blasts past $750

For a promo Pokémon card that was given out for free just a few years ago, Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat has grown to an enormous value. In fact it's doubled in price in just the last few months.

An ungraded copy of this Pikachu card, which is based on Van Gogh's famous Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat, was worth $325 on the secondary market back in May. Since then, it's soared all the way to an absurd $750. And if you had a PSA 10 copy you could bear to part with, you'd walk away with $2,050 burning a hole in your pocket!

It's easy to see why fans love this card. It gives a unique look to the most recognisable Pokémon, which makes it highly prized by collectors. And it was fairly hard to get hold of - while it appeared online on the Pokémon Center very briefly, the lion's share of the cards were given out only at the Dutch Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands in 2023. You had to buy a ticket and complete a children's puzzle leaflet; then you received the card. I imagine there were a lot of solo adults taking part.

Fan desire for this card has always been high. In fact, the Van Gogh museum had to shut down the promotion, writing on its website that the Pikachu-hungry punters "created an undesirable situation".

Back when it came out, many poo-pooed the idea that Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat would one day be valuable, claiming that there were too many copies in circulation. Since then, of course, there's been a massive surge of interest in Pokémon card collecting, which has seen all kinds of rare Pokémon cards reach truly absurd figures.

