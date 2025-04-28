These 10-year-old Pokemon cards’ prices have more than doubled in just 4 months

Pokémon’s Generation 3 legendaries have got to be some of the series’ all time best. The menacing and imposing designs, the bold colors, the badass weather control powers, and the way Hoenn’s fanatical evil teams plan to harness these forces of nature to reshape the world, are all reasons to love Kyogre and Groudon.

And it seems Pokémon TCG fans adore playing pieces featuring these legendary Pokémon just as much as you’d expect, as the price movements of these two rare Pokémon cards show. Team Magma’s Groudon EX and Team Aqua’s Kyogre EX, from the 2015 X&Y set Double Crisis, have both shot up in value over the last few months.

According to Price Charting, both of these cards were priced around $63 in November 2024. Now in April, Team Magma’s Groudon EX is $165, while Team Aqua’s Kyogre EX is $206.95. Of the two, Kyogre has risen the farthest, but it also started to tick up in value earliest – in the latter half of last year. By contrast, Groudon has spiked more quickly, its movement only starting in January 2025.

Part of the reason these cards will have risen is they’re inherently awesome full art cards from a Pokémon TCG set that is getting pretty long in the tooth, and therefore harder to find. It’s likely they were somewhat undervalued up to this point. And the cards are really cool, featuring a number of other Hoenn fire or water types, plus Magma and Aqua trainers, creating an awesome compilation.

I also have to wonder if the upcoming release of Destined Rivals has done something for these cards. With all the new Team Rocket cards grabbing folks’ attention, in particular Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex, could it be the case that fans are looking for other nostalgic cards featuring villainous teams and their legendary Pokémon?

