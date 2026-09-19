Get ahold of some Bat Themed Pokémon TCG promos for Halloween

Since it's the middle of September, Halloween is on the horizon, and you've probably already seen plenty of pumpkin themed merch creeping into stores. The Pokémon TCG is getting into the spooky spirit, with the announcement of this year's batch of promotional 'Pokéween' cards. As anyone who's been lost in Mount Moon in Pokémon Red or Blue will tell you, there are few things scarier than a swarm of Zubats. So, in that spirit, throughout October 2026, players will be able to get their hands on promotional Halloween Zubat, Golbat, and Crobat cards.

An announcement on the official Pokémon website states that these cards will be available from the 1st to the 31st of October from registered Play! Pokémon stores. There are also Halloween themed sticker sheets and activities available.

Honestly, as promos go, none of these cards are incredibly exciting. All three bats use their basic artwork from their initial printing in the Chaos Rising expansion, although with an admittedly adorable "Trick or Trade" Pikachu pumpkin insignia in the bottom right corner.

Given that these promos are being distributed at a massive number of stores across multiple regions, they're not going to be rare Pokémon cards. They're a fun extra for committed Pokémon TCG players who frequent their local game store, and a small reward to players for being part of their card game community.

Will you be getting up to any Halloween hijinks this year? You can share your plans for the spooky season over in the Wargamer Discord. You can also check out our list of the 12 Best Horror Board Games for a bit of guidance if you're looking for some ghoulish games to keep you on the edge of your seat.