How much is every Charizard card in the Pokémon TCG?

Charizard is the most popular Pokémon in the entire Pokémon TCG, leaving poor Pikachu in the dust. The orange dragon from Kanto has some truly pricey rare Pokémon cards out there, and the knowledge that he's in a Pokémon set is all it takes to get fans snapping up as many packs as possible.

But recently, I've been wondering, just how many Charizard cards are there, and what would it take to capture every single one?

So I've done the work, painstakingly tracking down every English-language Charizard that has ever been printed and comparing their prices on TCGPlayer, eBay, and price tracking sitess. And I can tell you now that you could buy a collection containing one copy of every Charizard card ever released for just $52,359.35. Plus shipping, of course.

If you're interested in how I came to this figure, you can find a full breakdown below, starting with Base Set Charizard, which makes up a hefty chunk of the price tag.

Year Card printing Price 1999 First edition base set $20,382.00 2008 Stormfront reprint $737.50 2016 Evolutions reprint $73.00 2021 Celebrations reprint $185.50 2021 Celebrations metal card $373.50 2023 TCG Classic reprint $198.00 Total Total $21,949.50

Since card prices can vary wildly with quality, I've gone for a Near Mint or as close to Near Mint as possible, with one notable exception. No one is selling ungraded 1st edition base set Charizards, so for this card I picked a PSA 7 as a roughly equivalent.

It's also worth noting that I could've gotten more granular here. I chose a first edition card as it's the ultimate collector item, but we could also have measured shadowless and unlimited printings.

To me, that seemed excessive however. For this list, which you can check below, I only went for cards that are visually distinct, with different artwork or treatments. That still leaves well over 100 entries, so you'd better get busy collecting.

Year Card printing Price 2000 Team Rocket Dark Charizard Holo Rare $387.50 2000 Team Rocket Dark Charizard $90.00 2000 Gym Challenge Blaine's Charizard $600.00 2002 Neo Destiny Shining Charizard $2,137.50 2002 Expedition Charizard 40 Holo Rare $1,075.00 2002 Expedition Charizard 40 $151.50 2002 Expedition Charizard 39 $250.00 2003 Skyridge 'Crystal' Charizard $4,300.00 2003 EX Dragon Charizard $403.00 2004 EX FireRed & LeafGreen Charizard ex $500.00 2006 EX Crystal Guardians Charizard δ $840.00 2006 EX Dragon Frontiers Star Charizard δ $7,836.00 2007 EX Power Keepers Charizard $370.00 2007 Secret Wonders Charizard $190.00 2009 Supreme Victors Charizard G $80.00 2009 Supreme Victors Charizard G LV.X $450.00 2009 DP 45 Black Star Promo Charizard G LV.X $400.00 2009 Platinum Arceus Charizard $72.00 2012 Boundaries Crossed Charizard $45.00 2013 Plasma Storm Charizard $819.00 2013 Legendary Treasures Charizard $58.00 2014 Flashfire Charizard EX 11 $12.50 2014 Flashfire Charizard EX Full Art $248.00 2014 XY 29 Black Star Promo Charizard EX $22.50 2014 Flashfire Charizard EX 12 $16.50 2014 XY 17 Black Star Promo Charizard EX $34.50 2014 Flashfire M Charizard EX Y $44.00 2014 Flashfire M Charizard EX Y Secret Rare $298.00 2014 Flashfire M Charizard EX X $274.00 2014 Flashfire M Charizard EX X Secret Rare $850.00 2016 Generations Charizard EX $29.50 2016 Generations M Charizard EX $155.00 2016 Generations Radiant Collection Charizard $55.00 2016 Evolutions Charizard EX $17.00 2016 Evolutions M Charizard EX Full Art $143.00 2016 XY 121 Black Star Promo Charizard EX $208.00 2017 Burning Shadows Charizard GX $23.00 2017 Burning Shadows Charizard GX Rainbow $723.00 2017 SM 60 Black Star Promo Charizard GX $56.00 2018 Dragon Majesty Charizard $14.50 2019 Team Up Charizard $18.85 2019 SM 158 Black Star promo Charizard $130.00 2019 SM 266 Black Star promo Charizard $65.50 2019 Detective Pikachu Charizard $10.00 2019 SM 195 Black Star promo Charizard GX $26.00 2019 Unbroken Bonds Reshiram & Charizard GX $55.00 2019 Unbroken Bonds Reshiram & Charizard GX full art $55.00 2019 Unbroken Bonds Reshiram & Charizard GX Rainbow $100.00 2019 SM 201 Black Star Promo Reshiram & Charizard GX $140.00 2019 Hidden Fates Shiny Vault Charizard GX $820.00 2019 Hidden Fates Charizard GX $12.50 2019 SM 211 Black Star Promo Charizard GX $10.50 2019 Cosmic Eclipse Charizard & Braixen GX $35.00 2019 Cosmic Eclipse Charizard & Braixen GX Full Art $68.00 2019 Cosmic Eclipse Charizard & Braixen GX Rainbow $133.50 2019 SM230 Black Star promo Charizard & Braixen GX $97.00 2019 SM247 Black Star promo Reshiram & Charizard GX $44.00 2020 Darkness Ablaze Charizard V $10.00 2020 Darkness Ablaze Charizard VMAX $47.50 2020 Champion's Path Charizard V $276.00 2020 Champion's Path Charizard VMAX Rainbow $218.00 2020 SWSH 50 Black Star promo Charizard V $11.00 2020 Vivid Voltage Charizard $2.50 2020 SWSH 66 Black Star promo Charizard $100.50 2021 Shining Fates Shiny Vault Charizard VMAX $147.50 2021 SWSH 133 Lance's Charizard V $8.50 2022 Brilliant Stars Charizard V $7.50 2022 Brilliant Stars Charizard V full art $37.00 2022 Brilliant Stars Charizard V alternate full art $295.00 2022 Brilliant Stars Charizard VSTAR $12.00 2022 Brilliant Stars Charizard VSTAR Rainbow $80.00 2022 SWSH 75 Special Delivery Charizard $205.00 2022 Pokemon Go Charizard $4.00 2022 Pokemon Go Radiant Charizard $21.00 2022 Lost Origin Trainer Gallery Charizard $30.00 2022 SWSH 260 Charizard V $48.50 2022 SWSH 261 Charizard VMAX $55.00 2022 SWSH 262 Charizard VSTAR $71.00 2023 Crown Zenith Charizard VSTAR $76.00 2023 Crown Zenith Radiant Charizard $10.50 2023 Obsidian Flames Charizard ex $5.00 2023 Obsidian Flames Charizard ex Ultra Rare $24.50 2023 Obsidian Flames Charizard ex Hyper Rare $36.00 2023 Obsidian Flames Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare $109.00 2023 151 Charizard ex $7.00 2023 151 Charizard ex Ultra Rare $43.00 2023 151 Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare $375.00 2023 SVP 56 Black Star promo $16.50 2024 Paldean Fates Charizard ex $5.50 2024 Paldean Fates Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare $293.00 2024 SVP 74 Charizard ex $22.50 2024 SVP 161 Charizard ex $7.00 2025 SVP 196 Charizard ex $4.00 2026 Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex $4.00 2026 Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex Ultra Rare $30.00 2026 Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare $729.00 2026 Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex Mega Hyper Rare $330.00 2026 MEP 23 Black Star promo Mega Charizard X ex $35.00 2026 Ascended Heroes Mega Charizard Y ex $9.00 2026 Ascended Heroes Mega Charizard Y ex Mega Hyper Rare $440.00 2026 MEP 29 Mega Charizard X ex $6.00 2026 MEP 30 Mega Charizard Y ex $5.50 Total Total $30,409.85

Add these two totals together and you'll see that, at least at time of writing, every single Charizard card would set you back a whopping $52,359.35 - assuming you're going for Near Mint, not PSA10 copies.

While you might be better advised to spend that money on car or house payments, it hardly seems like a drop in the bucket compared to a Pikachu Illustrator!