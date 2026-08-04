How much is every Charizard card in the Pokémon TCG?

Charizard is the most popular Pokémon in the entire Pokémon TCG, leaving poor Pikachu in the dust. The orange dragon from Kanto has some truly pricey rare Pokémon cards out there, and the knowledge that he's in a Pokémon set is all it takes to get fans snapping up as many packs as possible.
But recently, I've been wondering, just how many Charizard cards are there, and what would it take to capture every single one?
So I've done the work, painstakingly tracking down every English-language Charizard that has ever been printed and comparing their prices on TCGPlayer, eBay, and price tracking sitess. And I can tell you now that you could buy a collection containing one copy of every Charizard card ever released for just $52,359.35. Plus shipping, of course.
If you're interested in how I came to this figure, you can find a full breakdown below, starting with Base Set Charizard, which makes up a hefty chunk of the price tag.
|Year
|Card printing
|Price
|1999
|First edition base set
|$20,382.00
|2008
|Stormfront reprint
|$737.50
|2016
|Evolutions reprint
|$73.00
|2021
|Celebrations reprint
|$185.50
|2021
|Celebrations metal card
|$373.50
|2023
|TCG Classic reprint
|$198.00
|Total
|Total
|$21,949.50
Since card prices can vary wildly with quality, I've gone for a Near Mint or as close to Near Mint as possible, with one notable exception. No one is selling ungraded 1st edition base set Charizards, so for this card I picked a PSA 7 as a roughly equivalent.
It's also worth noting that I could've gotten more granular here. I chose a first edition card as it's the ultimate collector item, but we could also have measured shadowless and unlimited printings.
To me, that seemed excessive however. For this list, which you can check below, I only went for cards that are visually distinct, with different artwork or treatments. That still leaves well over 100 entries, so you'd better get busy collecting.
|Year
|Card printing
|Price
|2000
|Team Rocket Dark Charizard Holo Rare
|$387.50
|2000
|Team Rocket Dark Charizard
|$90.00
|2000
|Gym Challenge Blaine's Charizard
|$600.00
|2002
|Neo Destiny Shining Charizard
|$2,137.50
|2002
|Expedition Charizard 40 Holo Rare
|$1,075.00
|2002
|Expedition Charizard 40
|$151.50
|2002
|Expedition Charizard 39
|$250.00
|2003
|Skyridge 'Crystal' Charizard
|$4,300.00
|2003
|EX Dragon Charizard
|$403.00
|2004
|EX FireRed & LeafGreen Charizard ex
|$500.00
|2006
|EX Crystal Guardians Charizard δ
|$840.00
|2006
|EX Dragon Frontiers Star Charizard δ
|$7,836.00
|2007
|EX Power Keepers Charizard
|$370.00
|2007
|Secret Wonders Charizard
|$190.00
|2009
|Supreme Victors Charizard G
|$80.00
|2009
|Supreme Victors Charizard G LV.X
|$450.00
|2009
|DP 45 Black Star Promo Charizard G LV.X
|$400.00
|2009
|Platinum Arceus Charizard
|$72.00
|2012
|Boundaries Crossed Charizard
|$45.00
|2013
|Plasma Storm Charizard
|$819.00
|2013
|Legendary Treasures Charizard
|$58.00
|2014
|Flashfire Charizard EX 11
|$12.50
|2014
|Flashfire Charizard EX Full Art
|$248.00
|2014
|XY 29 Black Star Promo Charizard EX
|$22.50
|2014
|Flashfire Charizard EX 12
|$16.50
|2014
|XY 17 Black Star Promo Charizard EX
|$34.50
|2014
|Flashfire M Charizard EX Y
|$44.00
|2014
|Flashfire M Charizard EX Y Secret Rare
|$298.00
|2014
|Flashfire M Charizard EX X
|$274.00
|2014
|Flashfire M Charizard EX X Secret Rare
|$850.00
|2016
|Generations Charizard EX
|$29.50
|2016
|Generations M Charizard EX
|$155.00
|2016
|Generations Radiant Collection Charizard
|$55.00
|2016
|Evolutions Charizard EX
|$17.00
|2016
|Evolutions M Charizard EX Full Art
|$143.00
|2016
|XY 121 Black Star Promo Charizard EX
|$208.00
|2017
|Burning Shadows Charizard GX
|$23.00
|2017
|Burning Shadows Charizard GX Rainbow
|$723.00
|2017
|SM 60 Black Star Promo Charizard GX
|$56.00
|2018
|Dragon Majesty Charizard
|$14.50
|2019
|Team Up Charizard
|$18.85
|2019
|SM 158 Black Star promo Charizard
|$130.00
|2019
|SM 266 Black Star promo Charizard
|$65.50
|2019
|Detective Pikachu Charizard
|$10.00
|2019
|SM 195 Black Star promo Charizard GX
|$26.00
|2019
|Unbroken Bonds Reshiram & Charizard GX
|$55.00
|2019
|Unbroken Bonds Reshiram & Charizard GX full art
|$55.00
|2019
|Unbroken Bonds Reshiram & Charizard GX Rainbow
|$100.00
|2019
|SM 201 Black Star Promo Reshiram & Charizard GX
|$140.00
|2019
|Hidden Fates Shiny Vault Charizard GX
|$820.00
|2019
|Hidden Fates Charizard GX
|$12.50
|2019
|SM 211 Black Star Promo Charizard GX
|$10.50
|2019
|Cosmic Eclipse Charizard & Braixen GX
|$35.00
|2019
|Cosmic Eclipse Charizard & Braixen GX Full Art
|$68.00
|2019
|Cosmic Eclipse Charizard & Braixen GX Rainbow
|$133.50
|2019
|SM230 Black Star promo Charizard & Braixen GX
|$97.00
|2019
|SM247 Black Star promo Reshiram & Charizard GX
|$44.00
|2020
|Darkness Ablaze Charizard V
|$10.00
|2020
|Darkness Ablaze Charizard VMAX
|$47.50
|2020
|Champion's Path Charizard V
|$276.00
|2020
|Champion's Path Charizard VMAX Rainbow
|$218.00
|2020
|SWSH 50 Black Star promo Charizard V
|$11.00
|2020
|Vivid Voltage Charizard
|$2.50
|2020
|SWSH 66 Black Star promo Charizard
|$100.50
|2021
|Shining Fates Shiny Vault Charizard VMAX
|$147.50
|2021
|SWSH 133 Lance's Charizard V
|$8.50
|2022
|Brilliant Stars Charizard V
|$7.50
|2022
|Brilliant Stars Charizard V full art
|$37.00
|2022
|Brilliant Stars Charizard V alternate full art
|$295.00
|2022
|Brilliant Stars Charizard VSTAR
|$12.00
|2022
|Brilliant Stars Charizard VSTAR Rainbow
|$80.00
|2022
|SWSH 75 Special Delivery Charizard
|$205.00
|2022
|Pokemon Go Charizard
|$4.00
|2022
|Pokemon Go Radiant Charizard
|$21.00
|2022
|Lost Origin Trainer Gallery Charizard
|$30.00
|2022
|SWSH 260 Charizard V
|$48.50
|2022
|SWSH 261 Charizard VMAX
|$55.00
|2022
|SWSH 262 Charizard VSTAR
|$71.00
|2023
|Crown Zenith Charizard VSTAR
|$76.00
|2023
|Crown Zenith Radiant Charizard
|$10.50
|2023
|Obsidian Flames Charizard ex
|$5.00
|2023
|Obsidian Flames Charizard ex Ultra Rare
|$24.50
|2023
|Obsidian Flames Charizard ex Hyper Rare
|$36.00
|2023
|Obsidian Flames Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare
|$109.00
|2023
|151 Charizard ex
|$7.00
|2023
|151 Charizard ex Ultra Rare
|$43.00
|2023
|151 Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare
|$375.00
|2023
|SVP 56 Black Star promo
|$16.50
|2024
|Paldean Fates Charizard ex
|$5.50
|2024
|Paldean Fates Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare
|$293.00
|2024
|SVP 74 Charizard ex
|$22.50
|2024
|SVP 161 Charizard ex
|$7.00
|2025
|SVP 196 Charizard ex
|$4.00
|2026
|Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex
|$4.00
|2026
|Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex Ultra Rare
|$30.00
|2026
|Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare
|$729.00
|2026
|Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex Mega Hyper Rare
|$330.00
|2026
|MEP 23 Black Star promo Mega Charizard X ex
|$35.00
|2026
|Ascended Heroes Mega Charizard Y ex
|$9.00
|2026
|Ascended Heroes Mega Charizard Y ex Mega Hyper Rare
|$440.00
|2026
|MEP 29 Mega Charizard X ex
|$6.00
|2026
|MEP 30 Mega Charizard Y ex
|$5.50
|Total
|Total
|$30,409.85
Add these two totals together and you'll see that, at least at time of writing, every single Charizard card would set you back a whopping $52,359.35 - assuming you're going for Near Mint, not PSA10 copies.
While you might be better advised to spend that money on car or house payments, it hardly seems like a drop in the bucket compared to a Pikachu Illustrator!