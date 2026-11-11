How to get cheap Pokémon cards from Walmart lotteries

Finding Pokémon cards below their sky-high market prices is never easy, and while it's far from a guaranteed method, one option that's well worth knowing about is the regular Walmart lotteries.

Rather than a painful queuing system or a chaotic scramble, Walmart has found a smoother way to dole out a relatively small amount of product to us hordes of desperate Pokémon card collectors.

It runs weekly lotteries, where a small number of customers will be selected and given the option to buy products, within a certain predetermined window. These are often very good deals, with products priced at half what you'll find them for on third party sites like TCGPlayer.

All you need to do is sign up for a Walmart account and have your card details saved. Then, during a predetermined drawing window, you must log on and select the products you're trying to buy.

These windows are a few hours long and take place mid-week in the afternoon. For instance, right now the next drawing entry window is Nov 12, 2:00pm - 3:00pm PST.

By selecting these products, you're authorizing Walmart to make a payment with your saved card details. So you can sit back and wait to see if you're chosen.

The Walmart Pokémon lotteries run every week, so while your chances aren't good on each individual attempt, if you're persistent you may eventually bag yourself a bargain. And you don't pay anything if you're not picked - this isn't gambling.

Share your best pulls over on the Wargamer Discord!