New Pokémon set features the TCG's first Mega Charizard X in 10 years

A new Japanese Pokémon set called Inferno X has been confirmed by Pokebeach. According to the site, this release will center around Mega Charizard X and will release in Japan on September 26, 2025. This would make it the second Mega Evolution series expansion after the paired sets Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia, which are expected in August.

We already knew about the existence of an Inferno X Pokémon set, thanks to The Pokémon Company filing a trademark for the name back in March. But now we have a release date, and confirmation that it will indeed feature everyone's second-favorite black dragon (after shiny Charizard).

You probably didn't need to have the IQ of an Alakazam to work out that this would be the set's focus – it was hardly going to be Mewtwo X, was it? – but still, it's nice to know.

Despite how popular Charizard Pokémon cards are, Mega Charizard X has only had two prior appearances in the TCG. It featured, alongside its counterpart Mega Charizard Y, in the 2014 X and Y set Flashfire and again in the 2016 set Evolutions. This time, the Pokémon are likely to get some awesome SIRs.

We can expect Mega Pokémon of all varieties to become a much more regular fixture in the game going forward. That's because the Scarlet & Violet era is coming to a close and – you may have noticed there's no Generation 10 to leap to – the next bunch of Pokémon sets are going to form the Mega Evolution series.

But right now we have no idea how long this era is going to last, nor what will come next. It's an exciting and unprecedented time for the Pokémon TCG, as there hasn't been a series that wasn't directly named after one of the games since the early 2000s.

