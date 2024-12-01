Opening a Pokémon TCG booster pack is one of the most satisfying feelings. Opening 20 in one go, and adding 140 cards to your growing collection is even more exciting, and if you want to save during Black Friday, this sought-after Japanese Pokémon 151 booster box is at an amazing price for the weekend.

Whether you’ve long considered it one of the best trading card games, or you’re starting your Pokémon card collecting journey, grabbing new cards at a lower price is always a great experience. While the English Pokémon TCG 151 set is stupidly rare and regularly scalped, it’s much easier to get the Japanese version – and you’re still able to pull one of the best Charizard cards, the Charizard ex SIR.

For a limited time, you can grab the Japanese Pokémon 151 booster box for just $99 at Walmart, taking the price down from $205.99. That’s over $100 of savings for the Black Friday weekend, and you’ve got a good chance of finding some very valuable Pokémon cards, as this booster box comes with 140 cards – 20 packs with 7 cards each.

While the same deal is not available in the UK, you can at least get it for £10 off from Zatu Games – and as an added bonus, you’ll get a free ‘fun pack’ too with three additional cards. This may not be the newest Pokémon set, but it’s still an excellent and hard-to-find one.

If you’re concerned about mixing your collection – don’t worry. I recently grabbed some Japanese Surging Sparks booster boxes alongside some English ones and I absolutely adored the Japanese versions. The cards are slightly different, with a change in the back of the Japanese cards, but the artwork is still phenomenal, and you still have a good chance of getting some excellent pulls. I got more Surging Sparks pulls with my Japanese set than with its English equivalent.

This is a great deal for Pokémon fans, but if you're looking for other excellent bargains, we recommend taking a look at our Black Friday board game deals, or our Black Friday Lego deals, for other amazing offers.