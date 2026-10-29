Three new Pokémon trademarks hint at legendary beast triple set

On October 21, 2026, Creatures Inc filed three new trademarks with the Japan Patent Office, which appear to be for upcoming Pokémon TCG sets or products. With the names Magma Pulse, Lightning Impact, and Aurora Ripples, each one corresponds to a particular Pokémon type, and this likely lines up with Entei, Raikou, and Suicune, the three Legendary Beasts from Johto.

After all, we already know these legendary Pokémon are at the center of the 'ex star' launch coming next year, thanks to the trailer that was shown at Worlds. However, what we do not know is what 'ex star' actually is. It's described as a series on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, but - as many fans have pointed out - it seems very strange to have a brand new series between Mega Evolution and the launch of Winds and Waves next year.

It seems possible that this could be Pokémon's very first triple set, a linked release with different groups of cards available in each pack. While this would be new for the physical TCG, it has worked before on Pokémon Pocket, and The Pokémon Company did quite recently release the first double set for English audiences with Black Bolt and White Flare.

There was actually a fourth trademark filed at the same time, for 'Battle Start Deck', though we don't know if this is linked in any way to the other three. If this is connected to the Legendary Beast products, then perhaps it is the return of half-decks, 30 card decks that support an extremely fast-paced format. These haven't been seen since the XY era, but in 2009, they were called 'Battle Starter decks'. You could have one for Suicune, one for Entei, and one for Raikou.

On the other hand, perhaps looking back that far is a reach. And perhaps whatever's going on with the ex star series and the legendary beasts has nothing to do with this new deck type.

It remains a confusing mystery, but you can help us get to the bottom of it by sharing your views with us.