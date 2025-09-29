Get a Pokémon Journey Together booster box with a free card, below market price!

While plenty of expansions have come and gone (fairly quickly, as all Pokémon TCG products do), Pokémon Journey Together remains a personal favorite of mine. The chase cards are gorgeous, and it was the first modern expansion to bring back Trainers' Pokémon. If you've missed out on pulling some brilliant cards, you can currently grab a Journey Together Enhanced booster box at below market price - but you'll need to be quick.

Far from the newest Pokémon set now, Journey Together launched in March 2025, just a couple of months after the big hype boom that Prismatic Evolutions had started. Despite being a bit older now, Journey Together is still in high demand, even if it doesn't contain the most expensive Pokémon cards of this year anymore.

While plenty of new additions to the TCG have made for better plays or more beautiful artwork (although that's subjective), I find myself fond of Journey Together. Perhaps it's the fact that, after Traumatic Evolutions, Journey Together felt like a better set. Although I think I just prefer the pull rates, if I'm honest.

That doesn't mean that this set isn't full of bangers worthy of our best Pokémon cards list. Lillie's Clefairy Ex #184 is one of the most beautiful pulls of this year, and rightfully, its price is the highest of the bunch. However, I also adore Hop's Wooloo #170, one of the cheapest Illustrated Rares of the expansion, but equally beautiful, with vivid artwork that feels like it's emulating the Spring weather.

Neither are my favorites, though, as N's Reshiram #167 is one of my absolute must have cards of the entire Scarlet & Violet era, and one you can get a stamped version of with an Enhanced booster box. Well, I wonder where you can get one of those…

Oh, that's right - this is an article about an excellent below-market deal on a Pokémon Journey Together Enhanced booster box, and right now, you can grab one from Walmart for just $229.99. That's pricier than the original retail rate, but considering the market average right now is $250, that's a decent discount. Best of all, you get the N's Reshiram #167 [Stamped] card with it, so you don't have to chase it in those packs.

So, if you've been waiting for a chance to get some Pokémon Journey Together into your collection, this is a great opportunity. If you're wondering which other expansions to get, our list of the Pokémon sets will give you a rundown of everything that's been released. Alternatively, you can always get an answer to the age-old question: how many Pokémon cards are there? There's a lot, sorry for the spoiler.

You don't have to go on your Pokémon TCG collecting adventure alone; if you join our Wargamer Discord, we can go on this… Journey Together.