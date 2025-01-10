Pokémon Journey Together sells out in hours, proving the hype is here to stay

Being a Pokémon TCG fan in 2025 is already proving to be a stressful experience. Special Set Prismatic Evolutions’ constant sell-outs are giving collectors and players flashbacks to the often-scalped Pokémon 151. And now, even normal sets aren’t safe, as Pokémon Journey Together – which only released for pre-orders on Thursday – has already sold out at most retailers.

Suffice it to say, collecting Pokémon cards has been no easy feat recently. Even some of the least popular Pokémon sets are finally going out of stock at retailers, and that means you stand even less of a chance of getting the best Pokémon packs in your shopping cart. While bricks-and-mortar stores are likely your best bet, that probably means spending time waiting in line (and potentially being sold out there anyway).

However, while I can understand the hype around Prismatic Evolutions, with beautiful-looking Eeveelutions, Journey Together (a.k.a. Battle Partners in Japan) doesn’t offer the same bells and whistles. The Trainers’ Pokémon offer a niche appeal for die-hard fans and players, but in my eyes, it’s less impressive than Prismatic or the rumored launch of the ‘Glory of Team Rocket’ set later this year.

But, no matter my misgivings, Journey Together is a hit. Despite being a niche and normal set, Journey Together sold out within an hour on Pokémon Center, with many users reporting site crashes (likely due to high traffic). If a normal set can sell out that fast, and with a smaller appeal, how are other sets like Team Rocket going to go? If the bubble doesn’t pop by then, I imagine it’ll be even harder to get some of the best Pokémon cards in the future.

Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom. While Pokémon Center may be wiped clean, many other retailers will be stocking the next entry in the ongoing Pokémon sets list, giving you plenty of chances to grab some Pokémon Journey Together products. Admittedly, it won’t be the coveted Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box, but it’s something at least.

When it comes to pre-ordering the new set, there are a few places we recommend looking at and keeping bookmarked. That means regular refreshes (especially closer to launch day), and setting up stock alerts if the retailer allows it. For our recommendations, keep an eye on the stores below for your best chance at success:

Many of these retailers don’t have listings for the new Pokémon set just yet. But they’ll pop up over time.

Keep a lookout for Journey Together Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Boxes, and Booster Bundles most of all. Our top pick would be the Booster Boxes, which come with a promo too, and offer more chances at getting a chase card. These are typically the most expensive Pokémon cards in a set, but we’re unsure of the chase cards for Journey Together just yet.

While Pokémon Journey Together may be the latest set to fall victim to the hype, we strongly suggest looking for your last chance to grab Pokémon 151 packs as Blooming Waters approaches. It may be difficult to add to your collection right now in the best trading card game, but you’ll (hopefully) be able to get your hands on some must-have packs soon.

While you’re here, make sure to follow Wargamer on Google News, so you can keep up-to-date with the latest Pokémon TCG news, including deals you won’t want to miss.