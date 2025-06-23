As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

New cards in Pokémon's Mega Evolution set give the best deck yet another boost

New support in the Mega Evolution set gives Gardevoir a shot in the arm, despite it already being the best deck in the current Pokémon TCG meta.

Art showing Ralts holding a flower
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Trading Card Game 

New previews for the Pokémon TCG's upcoming Mega Evolution set, known in Japan as Mega Brave and Mega Symphonia, dropped on Saturday at Japan's Champion League tournament. Along with some swish full art trainer cards and a Mega Venusaur that pairs fantastically with Ogerpon, we noticed quite a few cards that will upgrade what is already arguably the game's strongest deck: Gardevoir.

Gardevoir ex was not only the winning deck of NAIC 2025, it also took second and fourth place. It's not the first time this card has dominated a major tournament. Its energy stacking ability makes it one of the best Pokémon cards of all time.

This deck has only been getting stronger over the years, as well. Munkidori gave it an excellent way to make use of your own damaged Pokémon, while more recent Pokémon sets gave it Lillie's Clefairy ex - an invaluable tool against the very powerful Dragapult.

Best Pokemon decks - the Pokemon card Gardevoir EX

The psychic type probably didn't need any more help, but it's getting it in this set, which - while we know it's coming September 26 - still doesn't have an English name.

There are two main upgrades for Gardevoir ex in the few cards that have been revealed: a new stadium and new preevolutions.

A Ralts Pokemon card

Starting with the preevolutions, both have greater utility than the Ralts and Kirlia we had before, which had fairly poor attacks with high energy costs for underwhelming damage. The new Ralts, meanwhile, has a useful attack that draws a card, while the new Kirlia has an amazing move that lets you fetch any three Pokémon cards you like into your hand!

A Kirlia Pokemon card

The new Stadium is what's really surprising though. Mystery Garden provides another way to discard energy cards so that Gardevoir ex can cheat them onto your Pokémon, while also drawing a ton of cards. Either player can activate the ability, but you only get to draw for each Psychic Pokémon you have. Discard one, draw up to six is an amazing rate, but this card gets dramatically worse in the mirror match.

A Mystery Garden Pokemon card

The fact that Gardevoir ex is getting more toys to play with despite already being so great makes me wonder if The Pokémon Company didn't expect it to be as good as it is. Perhaps the designers believed Gardevoir ex would no longer be an S-tier deck by now and that this upgrade would help boost it into relevance.

Are you ready for the era of Gardevoir? Come join the conversation over at our Discord. And don't miss our guides to the newest Pokémon set or rarest Pokémon cards.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)