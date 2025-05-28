Tips to grab packs and avoid disappointment when Pokémon Destined Rivals drops

It's no surprise that, considering how hyped the trading card game has been recently, Pokémon Destined Rivals is rivaling the most loved sets as a surefire hit. Team Rocket has been pestering generations of trainers, and now, they're coming back as the new focus of the latest set. If you're keen to get Pokémon Destined Rivals in your collection, here's my recommendations for purchasing packs.

Like every other set from Pokémon Surging Sparks to now, your chances of scoring some Pokémon Center products at retail price are almost zero. Destined Rivals pre-orders were sold out extremely quickly, and after hours of queues, website errors, and even with the limit imposed, stock was quickly eaten up. Sadly, it looks as though the newest Pokémon set is going to face the same problem.

However, it's not all bad news. If you're keen to find out whether Destined Rivals will make for the best Pokémon packs, you'll still have a shot at getting some non-Pokémon Center exclusive products in the coming days and weeks. From your basic booster packs to Elite Trainer Boxes and beyond, you still have a chance, but you'll have to be fast.

Firstly, I recommend bookmarking and saving the list of retailers below. Stock will come and go fairly quickly, so if retailers offer it, I suggest adding your email for in-stock notifications.

Also, make sure you go to each retailer with a game plan – what Destined Rivals products do you want? Are you hoping to grab the best Pokémon cards as singles? If you waste time scouring each retailer's product pages, chances are you'll lose out.

Finally, it all comes down to which storefront you'd want to buy from. After spending months buying Pokémon cards and ripping open countless packs, these are the reliable retailers I'd suggest keeping an eye on in the coming days:

Spend some time making accounts on each website and prepping yourself for around launch day, with the Pokémon Destined Rivals release date arriving on Friday, May 30, 2025.

I'm hoping to get some of the legendary Pokémon cards of the set when Destined Rivals rolls around. However, if you're a bit behind on your knowledge of the long-running franchise, you may want to find out the answer to the age-old question: how many Pokémon are there right now? I'll give you a small clue: Professor Oak's infamous 1996 estimate of 150 was way off.

Make sure you join the Wargamer Discord before your Destined Rivals packs arrive, so you can share all of your latest pulls (or disappointments, let's be honest).