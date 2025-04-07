Pokémon Destined Rivals reveals fearsome Moltres Ex that can oneshot anything

Three new Destined Rivals cards depicting Rocket versions of the Kanto generation’s Legendary birds were revealed over the weekend, including one ex Pokémon TCG card that seems truly scary.

These three Legendary Pokémon are some of the coolest cards we’ve seen from the upcoming Pokémon TCG set, coming May 30, 2025. They harken back to the legendary birds from 2004’s ex Team Rocket Returns set, though this time only Moltres gets an ex form. This new ex is seriously powerful though, and we’d be shocked if Moltres didn’t receive a SIR to go with it.

Only one of the trio, Moltres, gets an ex card in this set, but it’s an interesting one! Its first attack is pretty low damage, dealing just 110 – though taking 50 less damage on your next turn is quite decent. The interesting part about this card though is the second attack. You have to detach an energy card from Moltres to use it, but then it discards the opponent’s Active Pokémon, and any cards attached to them.

This isn’t a KO, so you don’t win prize cards or move yourself closer to winning the game. Except, of course, that taking out your opponent’s most valuable, kitted out Pokémon for free will often leave them in a nasty position they can’t come back from. Team Rocket’s Moltres ex could be seriously frustrating to fight for some decks, trapping them in a situation where they’re almost bound to lose.

Perhaps you could pair it with something like Toedscruel, whose Slime Mold Colony ability keeps cards stuck in the discard pile?

Here’s the card’s translation, taken from JustinBasil:

Team Rocket’s Moltres ex

[R][C][C] Flame Screen: 110 damage. During your opponent’s next turn, this Pokémon takes 50 less damage from attacks (after applying Weakness and Resistance).

[R][C][C][C] Evil Burn: Discard a Team Rocket’s Energy from this Pokémon. If you do, discard your opponent’s Active Pokémon and all attached cards.

Since Zapdos has a sweet SIR in 151 and Articuno just got one in the newest Pokémon set Journey Together, it only makes sense that Moltres now gets a turn. We’ll be very surprised if we don’t see a full art card featuring the fiery bird in the next few weeks.

Speaking of Zapdos and Articuno – they have Rocket cards too. Zapdos and Articuno both have 60 damage attacks that deal 120 damage if they have Team Rocket’s energy attached. Since you’re going to want to play Rocket cards in dedicated Rocket decks, that shouldn’t be hard to pull off, making these pretty efficient single prize card, basic Pokémon attackers. Articuno also has a good defensive ability and Zapdos has another, somewhat useful attack.

Here are the translations:

Team Rocket’s Articuno

Ability: Resistance Veil

Prevent all effects of attacks used by your opponent’s Pokémon done to your Basic Team Rocket’s Pokémon. (Damage is not an effect.)

[W][C][C] Dark Frost: 60+ damage. If this Pokémon has Team Rocket’s Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage.

Team Rocket’s Zapdos

[C][C] Jamming Wing: 30 damage. You may move an Energy from your opponent’s Active Pokémon to 1 of their Benched Pokémon.

[L][C][C] Dark Thunder: 60+ damage. If this Pokémon has Team Rocket’s Energy attached, this attack does 60 more damage.

